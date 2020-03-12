It goes without saying that the past 24 hours have been nothing short of a whirlwind in the United States.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the NCAA announced the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be held without fans. Then a few hours later, it was reported Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19.
The NBA acted swiftly upon the news being released, promptly suspending the rest of its season. In the coming hours, conference basketball tournaments were suspended or canceled, the NHL, MLS and MLB suspended play, and President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, suspending travel from most of Europe.
But down in San Antonio, where thousands were expected to descend on the Alamodome for the boys basketball state tournament, the UIL was mum.
As the country watched nearly every other major sports organization suspend or cancel play, Class A teams were playing in the state semifinals on Thursday morning. The UIL issued a press release at 8 a.m. Thursday saying it would limit fans in attendance at the tournament, but by mid-morning, it became clear even that was not enough.
By 2:04 p.m., the UIL eventually issued a statement that the tournament would be suspended indefinitely, following the conclusion of the Class 3A semifinals.
Some fans supported the decision, while others expressed their displeasure for one reason or another.
Like it or not, the UIL made the correct — albeit slightly tardy — call.
Should the UIL have made a decision before the tournament started? Absolutely. But a decision to suspend the remainder of the tournament by midday Thursday is still better than not doing anything at all.
Another important item everyone needs to remember is the UIL did not cancel the tournament. There is still a possibility the games get played at a later date.
The UIL could have turned a blind eye to the growing COVID-19 pandemic and continued chugging right along. They opted not to, and that is without question for the safety of every player, coach and fan that would have been in attendance.
It also ensures those, like referees, statisticians, announcers and Alamodome workers, are also safe.
The state tournament is important, sure. Teams that made it, like Argyle, worked extremely hard to get there.
But at the end of the day, where do we as a society draw the line? What is more important — basketball, or the health and wellbeing of thousands?
It’s clear the UIL knows the answer.