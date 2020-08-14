As I waited for Tuesday night’s volleyball game between Krum and Aubrey to begin, I stood off to the side of the court to take in the sights and sounds.
It wasn’t the first volleyball game or high school sporting event I had covered. But it felt like it.
Everyone from fans to players, coaches and administrators wore masks. Students in the bleachers were constantly reminded to observe social distancing and stay spread out.
The various administrators that repeatedly enforced these rules did so almost apologetically. They knew the kids weren’t doing anything wrong by engaging with their classmates.
They just needed to do so beyond 6 feet.
There was a feeling of relief in the air (albeit through a mask) that some sense of normalcy had returned. Sports are comforting for so many, myself included.
Even my colleague Steve Gamel, who was with me that night, commented that finally covering games again put him on Cloud 9.
But there was also an inescapable feeling of uncertainty — for everyone in that gym.
When the junior varsity game concluded, administrators began coordinating through walkie talkies on how they were going to disinfect the gym. Spectators that had watched the JV game could stay for the varsity match, but if someone left, that area needed to be disinfected before another fan sat down.
As varsity players made their way onto the court, many Aubrey players ran back to the locker room or bathroom to wash their hands before starting warmups.
Over the past few months as the high school sports world sat in limbo, a phrase I repeatedly heard was “logistical nightmare.” I heard it several times on Tuesday night in Aubrey.
From scheduling changes to masks and everything in between, what would sports look like during a pandemic?
We got a glimpse of what the answer would be.
And so far, coaches, players, students and fans have been compliant. Facial coverings are being worn and social distancing — for the most part — is being achieved.
Argyle coach Megan DeGroot said last week she knew all eyes would be on volleyball teams since they were going to be the first of the UIL sports to have games. She is right.
For all intents and purposes, Class 4A and under teams are serving as the guinea pigs for everyone else in the state. They are the test subjects.
Coaches and players know that health and safety are paramount. This is evident by their willingness to do everything the UIL and their school districts have advised them.
But they also want a chance to play.
For seniors and other players, it may be their last chance. It’s heartbreaking to fathom not getting a chance to finish your high school career.
Those ideas of safety and wanting to play can co-exist.
The question is whether or not they are mutually exclusive.
In the next few weeks, we will discover that answer. A big hurdle to clear will be once in-person learning begins. For many Denton-area schools, students return to classrooms on Monday.
The NBA has managed to limit COVID-19 infections because it created a bubble for teams to play. But in MLB, where there is no bubble, we have already seen the virus spread through teams like the Marlins and Cardinals.
There is no bubble in place at the high school level. Schools will be relying solely on social distancing, masks and sanitation methods.
If teams can prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, we know facial coverings, social distancing and disinfecting work — and high school sports can safely be played.
If infections spike, schools and the UIL will be back at square one.
Just like players and coaches, I am hoping for the best.