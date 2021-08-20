Things have changed at the Denton Record-Chronicle since I became the high school sportswriter in June 2019.
Over the last two years, we have gone from printing the paper every day to once per week. We are now a digital-first publication with an online e-Edition.
On the high school sports side, I do my best to cover 11 schools from all across Denton County — Guyer, Braswell, Ryan, Denton, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Sanger, Ponder and Pilot Point.
Inevitably, though, I can’t be everywhere.
There is a running joke I tell people when they ask me why I’m not at a particular game on any given night.
“When I figure out how to clone myself,” I always begin. “I’ll be able to please everyone.”
Jokes aside, it’s the truth.
I would love to be at every game and every school writing and tweeting about all of your favorite teams, your kids, relatives or friends.
I have been lucky enough to have Steve Gamel help me as much as he can in a part-time capacity, but unfortunately, I am the only full-time high school sportswriter at the Record-Chronicle.
So, why am I writing all this?
The simple answer is this. Despite the challenges we are faced with, I want to ensure our readers that I am committed to bringing you the best, most comprehensive high school sports coverage possible.
Instead of you wondering just how I intend to do that, I wanted to explain the Record-Chronicle’s plan so our readers know what to expect this year.
On Mondays in the fall, I will have a column looking back on the previous week’s football games.
On Tuesday nights Steve, another one of our part-time writers, Layten Praytor, and I will be at a local volleyball game. You can find those game stories online at dentonrc.com immediately afterward.
On Wednesday, there will typically be a feature story where we highlight a local athlete, school or team.
Then on Thursdays, I am excited to announce the Record-Chronicle is launching a high school sports newsletter, which will be emailed to subscribers. We’ll have more details on this soon, but this newsletter will be a one-stop shop to get you ready for the upcoming week of football games, containing previews for all of our schools.
The newsletter will also feature a boys and girls “Athlete of the Week.” More information on this later.
Finally, on Thursday and Friday nights, Steve, Layten and I will have coverage of as many football games as we can get to.
If you have made it this far, I want to say two things.
One, thank you for reading and relying on us to cover your favorite schools. Two, I humbly ask for your patience.
I mentioned earlier that I, unfortunately, can’t be everywhere, so along with our part-time writers, I rely heavily on coaches sending us results so we can keep our readers updated.
If we didn’t make it out to your game or haven’t written about your team in a while, I promise it isn’t personal. If you have a concern or a story idea, please feel free to email me at reece.waddell@dentonrc.com. I read all my emails and will do my best to get back to you as soon as possible.
This job means a lot to me. I take a ton of pride in being able to highlight all of our local teams, athletes and coaches that spend so much time perfecting their craft.
I’m looking forward to an awesome 2021 sports season — and I promise all of us at the Record-Chronicle will do everything we can to make sure we capture as much as we can.