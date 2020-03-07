SAN ANTONIO — The saying goes that all good things must come to an end.
In sports, particularly in the case of dynasties, this is especially true. There is always an expiration date.
For the Argyle Lady Eagles, theirs was on Saturday night.
After winning the past five Class 4A state championships, Argyle’s incredible run was halted by a tenacious Fairfield team at the Alamodome. The Lady Eagles came up one win shy of matching Nazareth as the only two schools to win six-straight state titles, but that should not take anything away from what Argyle accomplished.
Since 2015, the Lady Eagles went 41-1 in the playoffs.
In that span, Argyle watched Hall of Fame coach Skip Townsend retire in 2017 and Chance Westmoreland take over — and the Lady Eagles’ program never skipped a beat.
Argyle rattled off three more championship game appearances under Westmoreland, winning two titles before finally falling on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles had one of the best runs the state of Texas has ever seen.
And they did it despite being doubted at seemingly every turn.
Westmoreland has said multiple times he never felt like his teams over the past three years got the respect they deserved. They were rarely ranked No. 1, save for about two weeks at the start of this season.
In the region tournament the past two years, Argyle was a heavy underdog against No. 1 Canyon, only to win both times. And then there is Rhyle McKinney.
The Lady Eagles’ senior all-stater dazzled every step of the way, earning countless individual honors while winning three state titles in four years. Her final act in the state final included a game-high 25 points.
Other key seniors, like Brooklyn Carl, Abby Williams, Kiley Lavelle and Grace Freeman, will be dearly missed, too.
Argyle’s current dynasty may have come to an end on Saturday night, but the question now is, when will the next one begin?