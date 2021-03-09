FORT WORTH — There is an acronym that Argyle coach Russell Perkins uses on a daily basis to describe his team.
The word is "flight", and it stands for fearlessness, loyalty, integrity, gratitude, humility and "teamship."
On any given day, those are the traits Argyle displays, and although "teamship" technically isn't a real word, Perkins likens it to his team being focused on themselves.
Those are the guiding principles Argyle has used over the past year to help the Eagles not only punch their ticket to the state title game, but to also navigate an unforeseen obstacle — the COVID-19 pandemic.
From practicing in masks to sanitizing balls in between drills, Argyle has been through it all over the past 12 months. Now, the Eagles are one win away from their second state title in school history.
"It's unbelievable what they've accomplished," Perkins said. "On June 8 when the UIL told us we could practice for an hour in masks with no contact, cleaning the balls off after every pass, and all the stuff we had to do, no one was going to just invite us to go down there. We were going to have to earn the right to go back. And these kids have earned it every day, all the time.
"I couldn't be any prouder. I'm just so glad I get to have practice tomorrow with them. They deserve the chance to walk into that building down in San Antonio."
Argyle certainly earned the chance to walk into the Alamodome after its performance against No. 1-ranked Oak Cliff Faith Family on Tuesday night.
Faith Family entered the game averaging nearly 80 points per game. Argyle held them to less than half of that, frustrating Faith Family all night in a 43-39 victory.
The victory perfectly encapsulated Argyle's season, and really, the past year. Against all odds and in tough circumstances, Argyle prevailed.
You don't find many teams that play Argyle's brand of basketball, particularly at the high school level.
It is a team-first game that requires individual sacrifices that ultimately result in a greater good.
And at the end of the day, Perkins believes that is what separates his team from the rest.
It's not about the name on the back.
It's about the one on the front.
"They just love to play basketball, and they love to play basketball together with each other," Perkins said. "All that is important to them, and I really believe this, is the Argyle on the front of their shirt. That part of it where I can stand back and watch — and now I'm old enough to be most of their grandfathers — it's just a blessing to be able to witness the team come together."