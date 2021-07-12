Steve Gamel, a longtime Denton Record-Chronicle high school sportswriter, will be honored on Monday night as the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Division I Sportswriter of the Year.
Gamel will be recognized at TGCA's annual awards banquet at the Hilton Arlington for his coverage of high school girls athletics.
A 24-year reporting veteran, Gamel has worked at the DRC in both full-time and part-time capacities since 2013. In that span, Gamel has received numerous awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors and Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
Originally from Houston, Gamel moved to Denton in 1996 and graduated from the University of North Texas. He and his wife, Leslie, have been married for 16 years and have two sons: Christian (14) and Jackson (9).