SAN FRANCISCO — As soon as the Rangers’ charter dipped below the cloud ceiling and San Francisco Bay sparkled beneath them Sunday, the memories rushed into Bruce Bochy’s giant head.
How could they not? He spent 13 years here. It was his longest assignment of the nomadic existence that is life in baseball. He landed some giant trophies: cod, halibut and salmon.
And, oh, yeah, some Giant trophies. Three of those, too.
It’s just a lot harder for Bochy to pick a favorite among the three World Series championships he brought to a city that had not ever experienced one in 50 years before he showed up.
“You want me to pick my favorite grandchild, too?” he roared with a laugh earlier this week in the tiny manager’s office at the Oakland Coliseum.
The Rangers spent the first half of their weeklong Bay Area road trip in Oakland. They’d visited the A’s in May, too and stayed, as they always do, in San Francisco. Bochy saw plenty of friends that weekend. And he’s about relationships with people first. In Bochy’s mind, he’d already been back.
In San Francisco, though, Oakland doesn’t count. At least not for baseball. So, until he steps into the jewel that is Oracle Park and allows Giants’ fans, still appreciative of the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series titles he won, to greet him as a visiting manager, well, nothing else matters. When Bochy announced he’d walk away after 2019, Giants fans showered him with appreciation and gifts. And now he’s back. Managing a first-place club.
He gets it. And appreciates it, too.
But truth of the matter: He’d rather talk about the fishing trip he had planned for Thursday’s off day rather than facing the Giants. Or the friends he’s seen, ranging from the former team bus driver to retired legendary home clubhouse manager Mike Murphy. And then there were friends like Mike Mack, his best fishing buddy. The two were going to light out from Half Moon Bay on Thursday morning to hunt some deep-sea giants for most of the day. He’d rather have sought out salmon, but the season has already been closed, much to his dismay.
“We had a wonderful time for 13 years,” he said. “It was a big chapter of my life. All those things come to my mind. We lived across the street from the ballpark, and we were right there in the community and built a lot of great relationships. We fell in love with the city and all the things it had to offer … and all the fish I caught.”
The time in San Francisco represented something of a rebirth for Bochy and his wife, Kim. The Florida natives had settled in San Diego, where he spent most of his playing career and where he managed the Padres for 12 years. After 2006, with the Padres looking to cut payroll and rebuild, what did they need with an accomplished (and expensive) manager?
Then-club president Sandy Alderson didn’t do much to change that narrative, either, essentially letting the intra-division rival Giants have a talk with Bochy with a year remaining on his contract. For Bochy and Kim, who had just become empty nesters, the Giants opportunity represented a better chance to win and a fresh new life.
“We totally embraced it,” Kim said. “We had never lived inside a city really. We walked everywhere. We enjoyed everything it had to offer.”
They’d walk to L’Ardoise, Kim’s favorite French bistro in the Duboce Triangle. They’d amble over to the Mauna Loa Club, a cash-only dive bar in Cow Hollow.
The Giants, too, were building. They were in the final stages of the Barry Bonds Era and building a pitching-rich organization that led them to the World Series in 2010 against the Rangers. San Francisco won in five games behind the likes of young rotation core that featured Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum. The pitching staff would be at the root of the next two World Series titles, too.
He returns with a decidedly different team. The Rangers lead the majors in runs scored, the kind of luxury he was never afforded in San Francisco. The Giants won close, low-scoring “tortuous” games, as Bochy occasionally referred to them. The Rangers rebuilt the pitching staff over the winter, then remade it again at the trade deadline. If anything has been “tortuous” about this year’s team, it’s the reliability, or the lack thereof, of the bullpen. It ran contradictory to Bochy’s career track record as a bullpen whisperer. As the season has worn on, though, the Rangers bullpen seems to have settled.
Oh, there are some similarities, too. Asked if any Ranger compares with a member of the Giants’ world series teams, Bochy says Jonah Heim reminds him of a young Buster Posey, which is high praise indeed, since Posey may be headed to the Hall of Fame one day.
“The leadership [Heim] has provided reminds me of a young Posey when we first brought him up,” Bochy said. “They both had calming influences with the pitching staff and with their leadership.”
But that’s about where the conversation comparing the Rangers and Giants ends. The Rangers were playing the A’s at the moment and Bochy can’t stand discussing a future opponent while still focused on the one in front of him. He’d rather talk about friends. Or the fish. Or even the elk head he left with the Mauna Loa Club as a parting gift.
San Francisco will always be a part of him. And he will be a part of the city’s history. They’ll share a warm embrace over the weekend, though Bochy hopes it remains a low-key affair.
He’s got something else to focus on: Another city that’s never won a World Series.
And at the moment: fishing.
