ARLINGTON — It’s rarely a good sign when a team’s manager has to single out how many times his team struck out in a loss.
Rarely might be underselling the whole thing.
“I think we had 18 strikeouts today,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field. “That’s probably not going to work.”
Probably not. At least not on this day.
If Friday night’s loss to the Brewers was the story of a near comeback, Saturday’s was one of an offense that never got off the ground. It wasn’t even all that close to doing so. The Rangers mustered just four hits — all singles — and left seven runners on base to drop the second game of the series and clinch their first series loss since they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the final week of July.
The goriest detail gets its own runway: Those 18 strikeouts vs. the Brewers were a season-high, and the Rangers’ most in a single game since they posted the same total against the Houston Astros on May 11, 2019. The Rangers lost 84 games that season. Danny Santana hit second in that day’s lineup. Asdrubal Cabrera sixth. Elvis Andrus was the only Ranger who didn’t strike out.
That whiff-happy lineup, at least, scored four runs in a 11-4 loss.
Here’s how it looked on Saturday vs. the Brewers: The Rangers’ No. 1 through No. 5 hitters combined for 11 strikeouts. Five of the first six Texas hitters who batted vs. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta struck out. Adolis García and Ezequiel Duran led all players with three strikeouts each; Travis Jankowski played the role of Andrus and didn’t strike out.
But every other Rangers starter did at least once, seven did twice or more. They collectively swung and missed at 32 pitches from Peralta, Hoby Miner, Abner Uribe, Joel Payamps and Trevor Megill.
Jankowski recorded the Rangers’ first hit with a leadoff single in the third inning. He reached third base on an Ezequiel Duran single in the next at-bat and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder from Leody Taveras.
There’s your one run and half of your hits. The rest went like this: Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe walked later in the third to load the bases for García — a relative monster with runners in scoring position and with the bases loaded — but a pop-out to first base ended the frame and left three on base.
Singles from Jonah Heim (in the fourth inning) and Nathaniel Lowe (sixth inning) were the rest of Texas’ attack. With the Rangers trailing 5-1, Jankowski led the seventh inning off with a walk; Duran, Taveras and Marcus Semien each struck out to leave him at first base. Seager reached on an error to lead off the eighth, but back-to-back strikeouts from Lowe and García cooled things quick.
OK, you get the picture now.
So, the concept of baseball being contagious is mentioned often in and around the Rangers’ clubhouse. Their historically-strong offense in April and May? That looked contagious. Their AL-best starting rotation in August? That looked contagious.
And, uh, the 18 strikeouts?
“It certainly looked like it [was contagious],” Bochy said. “because it was throughout the order, and that’s what convinces you their guy had really good stuff, and he did.”
Saturday’s loss was the second game in the Rangers’ last three that the offense looked listless. Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Wednesday. Bochy, after that one, credited how well Detmers pitched. That’s undoubtedly a part of it, sure, but Semien that same night said that the Rangers didn’t have “quality swings” against Detmers either.
To avoid any further outright power outages, the Rangers have to address both sides of the equation.
“You have to find a way to beat good pitching,” Bochy said. “Today, just an off day for the offense, throughout the lineup.”
Off days will happen. The margin of error for them is as slim as ever right now, though. The Rangers lead in the American League West is down to two games over the Houston Astros. A few Texas off days in a row and a few Houston on days in a row and, well, you know what happens.
“We’ll get back to who we are,” Bochy said. “And that’s doing some little things, like putting [the ball] in play.”
The Rangers have done plenty of that this season. Now’s the time to ensure they keep that up.
