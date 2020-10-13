Ryan, the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I, will face Denton at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a District 5-5A Division I contest at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
This game and Ryan’s Oct. 9 matchup against Frisco Reedy were originally canceled last week when the district announced that Ryan had lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in its program and would need to suspend all activities for 14 days.
In a statement Tuesday, Zwahr said representatives from Denton ISD met with representatives from Denton County Public Health to review contact tracing information and determined that the 14-day quarantine can expire at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
"It's just a strange time," Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. "I don't know of any other way to describe it. When we were shut down and we aren't playing, we're just going to try and make the best of it. Now, we're in and get to play. And we're going to try and make the best of it."
There is no word yet on when or if Ryan’s game against Reedy will be rescheduled.
District officials told the Denton Record-Chronicle that their hope is to play that game, or at a minimum, have it go down as a no-contest.
“Denton County Public Health applauds the efforts of Denton ISD — administrators, teachers, staff and students as they all respond to isolation and quarantine efforts across campuses. We appreciate their collective cooperation and leadership as we all navigate the school year together. Denton ISD has been a great partner and it has protected staff and students with prudent decisions while following public health recommendations—this is hard, but they’ve done a great job,” Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said in the press release.
Ryan opened the season with wins over Class 6A teams Arlington Martin and Guyer and has not played since Oct. 2.
The Raiders' program has been in the spotlight this week as the fate of their first two district games came into question. Last Thursday, the District Executive Committee for 5-5A Division I met. No official vote was taken, but there was an agreement among representatives from all nine schools that Ryan’s canceled games would be no-contests, not forfeits. The district’s bylaws were also slated to be amended to protect all teams from a similar debate.
On Friday, an emergency second DEC meeting was called. According to Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence, Frisco ISD, which represents six of the nine schools in the district, shockingly switched its position. They voted that Ryan’s games are forfeits, upholding the bylaws from the beginning of the season.
Ryan had a 52-game regular-season win streak coming into the cancellations.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Ryan High School football program, including members of the freshman, junior varsity and varsity players and coaching staff were quarantined beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6 with a potential exposure that was believed to be during the previous weekend," a DISD press release said. “During the time of quarantine, Ryan High School administrators completed extensive contact tracing, including personal outreach. As of Tuesday, Oct. 13, 18 individuals will remain in quarantine or in isolation since it was determined they had close contact with individuals who tested positive during the quarantine period.”