Since making the move up to Class 6A two years ago, Braswell has seen its fair share of challenges.
The Bengals were fresh off posting their best season ever in 2019, notching a 9-3 record and winning their first-ever playoff game. Moving up to share District 5-6A with perennial powers Guyer, Allen and several other contenders has left Braswell tackling a new challenge in a stacked league.
The Bengals wound up one win short of a playoff berth each of the last two seasons.
It’s a situation that could lead to some frustration for Braswell, especially when the latest round of realignment provided little relief. The University Interscholastic League left the Bengals’ district untouched other than the addition of Prosper Rock Hill.
Instead of lamenting their fate, the Bengals have embraced the challenge and set their sights on returning to the playoffs.
“It’s the district we get to play in, that’s the way we look at it. We don’t have to, we get to,” coach Cody Moore said. “I think it’s the best football district in the state, but with that, there’s a very fine line between winning and losing and every detail matters. Everything we do matters because that one detail could be the difference in us making the playoffs and not making the playoffs.”
Bringing back a large group of seniors who are hungry to break through could be the edge that helps the Bengals excel.
Braswell returns starters at every offensive skill position, a group headlined by quarterback Keegan Byrd, running back Jaylon Burton and wide receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace. Byrd threw for 1,763 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, when he added 276 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Burton powered the run game with 280 carries for 1,653 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Wallace led the Bengals in every major receiving category last season while racking up 59 catches for 877 receiving yards and 10 scores. The 6-foot-4 senior committed to Florida State this summer and called it one of his dream schools.
Committing to the Seminoles gives Wallace a chance to focus on team goals instead of the recruiting process.
“I really just want to make it to state with my boys,” Wallace said. “We’re going to have to work extra hard and fight extra hard, especially with the teams in our district. Really just don’t let things get to your head, stay on track and keep doing what you need to do to get where you want to go.”
On the defensive side, Braswell lost six starters, including two all-area honorees in linebacker Bryce Montgomery and defensive back Armon Robinson. Montgomery was the unit’s linchpin last year with 106 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks. Robinson added 64 tackles.
Linebackers Jacob Kabbah and Nasjae Richardson will be expected to step into larger roles and help fill the void.
“[The biggest key is] really just playing for each other, like we’re brothers out there,” defensive back Dylan Smith said. “If we play for each other, we have the talent to go do something special.
“I’m just trying to make a deep run in the playoffs, go as far as we can.”
Smith, an Oklahoma State commit, was a key piece of Braswell’s defense last year and is poised to take on an even larger role in 2022. He chipped in 25 tackles, 12 pass breakups, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Moore said Smith and fellow defensive back Bryson Cornelious will play on both sides of the ball to maximize their impact.
“I’m excited about what those guys are going to be able to help us do,” Moore said. “[Smith] is too dynamic of a player to ever be sitting on the sideline. We want to find ways for him to be able to impact the game. He can certainly do that offensively and defensively, and he’s heavily involved special teams-wise, too.”
If there is one area of uncertainty for Braswell, it comes along the offensive line. Tackles Isaiah Simpson and CJ Ihejiawu return after starting as sophomores, but the Bengals lost their center and both guards, including all-area honoree Josh Okelola.
Moore characterized Simpson and Ihejiawu as special players and feels the unit as a whole will build chemistry with more game time.
The following is a look at the Bengals heading into the 2022 season.
“We’re going to have some inexperience on the offensive line starting out. It usually takes those guys a little bit to jell,” Moore said. “There could be some growing pains early on, but it’s something we’ll work through.”
With the start of the season fast approaching, Braswell will face some tough tests early and often, starting with three District 4-6A opponents on the non-district docket. The Bengals open the season with a road game against V.R. Eaton, which is expected to compete for a playoff spot in a district headlined by perennial power Southlake Carroll.
A Sept. 9 home game against Byron Nelson, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s No. 49-ranked 6A team in the state, also looks like it will be a challenge. Keller Fossil Ridge is sandwiched between and returns 15 starters from a team that came up one win short of a playoff berth last season.
The Bengals will then take on three of DCTF’s top 30 teams in all of 6A within a five-week span during district play. Braswell hosts No. 13 Allen on Sept. 23 in its second district game before an Oct. 7 crosstown battle with No. 6 Guyer. A week later, the Bengals head on the road to tango with No. 26 Prosper.
It all makes for a challenging road to the playoffs, a reality Braswell has become all too familiar with over the last two seasons. The Bengals hope a strong group of returners and improved attention to detail will be enough to help them grab a playoff spot.
“Every week is really going to be a good game because everybody in the district is good,” Smith said. “We really have to be more focused in practice and pay attention to all the little details. If we just go out there and execute the game plan, we’ll have a good chance to win every game.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.