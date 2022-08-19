Since making the move up to Class 6A two years ago, Braswell has seen its fair share of challenges.

The Bengals were fresh off posting their best season ever in 2019, notching a 9-3 record and winning their first-ever playoff game. Moving up to share District 5-6A with perennial powers Guyer, Allen and several other contenders has left Braswell tackling a new challenge in a stacked league.

Ja'Ryan Wallace main
Braswell’s Ja’Ryan Wallace carries the ball last season in a game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

Braswell glance

The following is a look at the Bengals heading into the 2022 season.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Eaton 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Fossil Ridge 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 Byron Nelson 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Rock Hill* 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Allen* 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at McKinney* 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Guyer* 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Prosper* 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 Little Elm* 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at McKinney Boyd 7 p.m.
*District 5-6A

