Conference USA came out with its preseason all-league team that is selected by the league's coaches earlier this week.
It's part of the buildup to the season that will soon reach another milestone with the release of the league's preseason poll.
Media types who cover the league on a regular basis take a stab at what the final standings will look like each year. I turned my vote in earlier this summer.
A whole lot has changed since then due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. Southern Miss has seen a host of its top players opt out of the season. UAB lost backup running back Da'Quan Godfrey when he opted out.
So, what will the West Division poll look like?
This isn't the way I voted and isn't the way I would expect voters to go now. It's an educated guess as to how it will turn out:
1. UAB
It would be a shock if UAB isn't the consensus pick to win C-USA's West Division. The Blazers have won the division in each of the last two seasons and bring back nearly their entire team.
Linebacker Kristopher Moll is one of the best defensive players in C-USA and was a first-team all-league pick last year.
The Blazers are a defense-first outfit under Bill Clark, who is one of the league's top coaches. The return of running back Spencer Brown and quarterback Tyler Johnston III give the Blazers enough firepower on that side of the ball to make them the pick in the West.
2. Southern Miss
The Golden Eagles have been hit hard by players opting out over the last few weeks. They've lost linebacker Racheem Boothe, defensive end Jacques Turner and wide receiver Jaylond Adams.
Southern Miss had all of those players in the fold when the votes were cast. Quarterback Jack Abraham is still set to play and is one of the top offensive players in the league.
The Golden Eagles probably wouldn't have been voted this high had the poll been taken after those players opted out. Southern Miss will be among the favorites in the West considering the votes were cast when they were still in the fold.
3. Louisiana Tech
Few teams in C-USA are as consistent as Louisiana Tech, which has won bowl games in each of the last six seasons.
The Bulldogs will need to reload after losing several key players, including NFL draft picks Amik Robertson and L'Jarius Sneed from their secondary as well as quarterback J'Mar Smith.
There is still plenty of talent on the roster and consistency goes a long way with the people cover the league.
4. North Texas
The conventional wisdom among people who cover the league is that UNT is going to struggle to replace quarterback Mason Fine.
It's a reasonable thought when one looks at UNT's history.
Mean Green fans have spent the whole offseason studying UNT's roster and have arrived at a host of reasons the team will be better than expected. Some of them are reasonable.
UNT has recruited better the last few years. Some of the transfers Seth Littrell and his staff brought in appear as if they will make an impact.
The Mean Green also have five new assistant coaches who could help turn things around.
UNT fans are buying it. The voters in the poll? I highly doubt it.
5. Rice
The Owls showed signs of finding their form under Mike Bloomgren when they won their last three games of last season.
Rice beat UNT in that stretch. The challenge for the Owls is always going to be getting enough high-end talent into a school with high academic standards.
Rice lost several key players to graduation.
Voters will want to see more before they push Rice further up the poll.
6. UTSA
The Roadrunners have recruited well early on under Jeff Traylor, who is entering his first season at the school.
Those efforts could pay off down the line. For now, the expectation is the Roadrunners will need a while to get rolling.
7. UTEP
UTEP won one game all last season and has struggled for years. There is no reason to expect a dramatic turnaround for the Miners, who are all but sure to land in the bottom slot in the poll.