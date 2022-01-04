As it stands, the Cowboys are the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs with a home date with fifth-seeded Arizona in the first round. While there are few scenarios in which Dallas can move to the No. 3 or even the No. 2 seed, the percentages heavily favor the Cowboys landing at No. 4. Green Bay has the No. 1 seed locked up. Here’s a look at the potential Cowboys’ postseason matchups with one week left in the regular season.
Dallas at No. 4 seed
Potential opponents: Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams
Positives vs. Arizona
This would be a rematch against the team that just beat the Cowboys to start the new year. As Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the 25-22 victory on Sunday, it’s hard to beat someone twice in the same year. It’s been done before, by the Cowboys in 2009. Dallas defeated NFC East rival Philadelphia three times, twice in the regular season and in the NFC wild-card game. The Cowboys might be a different team in the rematch, and it could be because of a scheme change. It seemed the Cowboys played more zone coverage against the Cardinals, afraid of the mobility of quarterback Kyler Murray. The return of linebacker Keanu Neal, out with COVID-19 on Sunday, might also help. Dallas also didn’t force a turnover, something this defense has been good at. If they can get a few of those in the rematch, it would be a different game.
Negatives vs. Arizona
Murray is 8-0 in AT&T Stadium. It’s hard to bet against that and let’s be honest, Arizona won the first meeting minus standout running back James Connor, left tackle DJ Humphries, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Markus Golden. The return of some of those players will only help a confident Arizona team. Also, the mixing of defensive coverages confused Dak Prescott, and that defensive approach won’t change in the rematch. Until Prescott can beat it, why change?
Positives vs. LA Rams
The Rams’ Matthew Stafford is 0-3 as a playoff quarterback. Sure those games were with the Lions, but until he can prove he can win a big game, the confidence level is low in his ability to do so. The Cowboys defense will be in attack mode against Stafford with pass rushers Randy Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. This looks like it could be a high-scoring game, and Prescott might be the best quarterback if these two teams meet.
Negatives vs. LA Rams
Aaron Donald, Aaron Donald and more Aaron Donald. In four career games against the Cowboys, Donald has one sack, but six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and 10 tackles. He’s a nightmare along with that run defense, currently allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Without Michael Gallup (knee), the Cowboys will have trouble getting the ball downfield against a talented Rams secondary.
Dallas at No. 3 seed
Potential opponents: San Francisco 49ers
Positives vs. San Francisco
Who is the quarterback? If the 49ers stick with Jimmy Garoppolo, then the Cowboys defense shouldn’t have much problem. He’s not a standard drop back passer, but he’s not as mobile as Trey Lance, who could give the Cowboys problems. Lance’s lack of playoff experience will hurt him. The Cowboys offense should move down the field with a crisp passing attack. Yes, the 49ers have Josh Norman at corner, but we like CeeDee Lamb’s chances against him.
Negatives vs. San Francisco
The Cowboys have problems with mobile quarterbacks, and that’s Lance. He probably should start, and the Cowboys’ inability to make consistent plays in space is an issue. The 49ers defense allowed just an average of 261 yards passing in the three games going into the regular-season finale. Pass rusher Nick Bosa is hard to handle, and whether he’s vs. right tackle La’el Collins or left tackle Tyron Smith, this offensive line will struggle.
Dallas at No. 2 seed
Potential opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Positives vs. Philly
The Cowboys will be at home, and the Eagles have struggled in the first half of some games. If Dallas can take advantage of this and close the game out by running the ball in the second half, this could be an easy victory. Talented quarterback Jalen Hurts can be contained in the pocket with the speed of the Cowboys defense. By facing the Eagles in the regular-season finale, this will give the Cowboys a good look at what they might see in the postseason game.
Negatives vs. Philly
It’s hard to beat a team in consecutive weeks. It’s been done, but if the Cowboys were to lose the regular-season finale, the Eagles would come to AT&T Stadium with plenty of confidence. That’s something you don’t want. But the Eagles have enough talent to knock off Dallas and should they win that last game, they would head into the postseason with confidence that they can pull an upset on the road.