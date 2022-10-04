One of the best point guards in Conference USA spent Tuesday afternoon working with a strength coach off the court as North Texas ran through another preseason workout.
Rubin Jones handed out 68 assists last season, when he started all 31 games he played in while helping guide UNT to the C-USA regular-season title.
The Mean Green have spent the offseason looking at how their team will shape up without Jones as he recovers from a knee injury that could keep him out for at least the first few games of the season.
What UNT has learned along the way is that it has quite a few players capable of filling in handling the ball. That depth could have the Mean Green looking a bit different this year.
“With our team and our program, the one thing we have done well is adapt to take advantage of our best players,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We have the best ball-handling group that we have had here and the most active group of forwards. It’s a good mix of guys who can really move.
“It’s to our advantage to play with more pace.”
UNT has spent the early parts of preseason drills looking to meet that goal without Jones.
The original hope after the Houston native had offseason knee surgery was that he would be back in time for the beginning of Conference USA play in December.
Jones has progressed to the point UNT’s staff believes that timeline could be moved up.
“There’s a chance we can get Rubin back closer to the beginning of the season,” McCasland said.
Getting Jones back into the mix would add to the depth UNT has across the board and give the Mean Green another top-notch ball-handler.
Until then, Tylor Perry will be among the players who fill in at the point. Perry burst onto the scene in Conference USA last season when he led UNT in scoring at 13.5 points per game while coming off the bench.
Perry was C-USA’s Sixth-Man of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection.
“It’s tough to not have Rubin,” Perry said. “He brings a lot to the team defensively, is a savvy player offensively and is a leader.
“I will have to play a bigger role handling the ball.”
The deeper UNT has gotten into practice, the more confident the Mean Green have become that they have a host of other players who can handle the ball, allowing them to push the pace.
Mary transfer Kai Huntsberry and North Dakota State transfer Tyree Eady are among UNT’s newcomers who will play key roles.
McCasland and his players believe they have a group of forwards who can capitalize when those guards race the ball up the floor.
“We are moving more, especially with screens, rolls and duck-ins,” forward Abou Ousmane said. “There is a lot more motion. That will make us tougher to guard for sure.”
UNT has long emphasized getting quality shots. That won’t change this season. What could be different is how quickly those shots go up.
“We’ve been working on playing faster and taking the best quick shot,” Perry said. “Getting out in transition more will help us. Teams were able to scheme against us in the halfcourt.”
UNT’s players have quickly adjusted to what McCasland and his staff have put in place as they wait for Jones to return to the Mean Green’s rotation.
“We have jelled quickly,” Ousmane said. “Team chemistry has been a positive. We care for each other and work hard for each other.”
