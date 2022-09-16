Friday Q&A
Buy Now

North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III (27) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown run during the Mean Green's loss to SMU at Apogee Stadium earlier this season. UNT will face UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas will face UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Mean Green are off to their best start since 2018 at 2-1 and hammered Texas Southern 59-27 last week. The Rebels are coming off a near miss in a 20-14 loss to Cal.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you