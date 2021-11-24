UTSA at North Texas
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 5-6, 4-3 Conference USA; UTSA 11-0, 7-0 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 49, Florida International 7; UTSA 34, UAB 31
Last meeting: UTSA 49, UNT 17 (2020)
TV: ESPN+
What’s on the line?
To be succinct — everything for UNT.
The Mean Green have suddenly found a groove late in the season while ripping off four straight wins to move to the precipice of being bowl eligible. All UNT needs is one more win.
Upsetting the Roadrunners would extend UNT's season, give the Mean Green extra practice time heading into a bowl game and give them something to sell in recruiting.
Spoiling UTSA's perfect season would also be huge for the Mean Green. UTSA is the Mean Green's biggest rival other than SMU.
UTSA has already clinched a spot in the C-USA title game after winning the league's West Division title. The opportunity to finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record and remain in the Top 25 are the goals UTSA is striving for. The Roadrunners are ranked No. 15 this week.
Knocking the Mean Green out of the postseason and dealing what could be a death blow to the Seth Littrell era at UNT is also in intriguing opportunity for UTSA.
Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor said this week that "UNT can ruin our season."
That seems like a bit of a stretch considering UTSA still has an appearance in the C-USA title game and a bowl game in front of it. What is of little doubt is Traylor is pulling out everything in his motivational playbook to give his players a reason to bury UNT.
When UNT has the ball
UNT has come on offensively in the last few weeks and is coming off a 49-point outing in its win over FIU.
The Mean Green's four-game winning streak has been powered by their running game. UNT is averaging 237.6 rushing yards per game behind DeAndre Torrey. The senior running back is averaging 100.6 yards per game.
The Mean Green piled up 378 yards and five touchdowns last week in their win over FIU.
UNT's chances to beat UTSA will hinge largely on its ability to keep its running game rolling against UTSA's defense that is tough against the run. Traylor talked about his team's approach defensively this week.
"I don't want the ball run," Traylor said. "We're always going to be heavier to the box."
That philosophy has helped UTSA limit teams to 101.7 rushing yards per game. The Roadrunners have given up some deep shots in the passing game along the way but have been able to overcome them.
UNT has to get its running game going. It will be a long day for the Mean Green if they can't.
When UTSA has the ball
UNT has made tremendous strides under coordinator Phil Bennett and heads into its game against UTSA off its best performance of the year defensively in its win over FIU.
The Mean Green held the Panthers to seven points and 245 yards. UNT hasn't given up more than 24 points in a game during its four-game winning streak.
Linebacker KD Davis has been tremendous for UNT all year. He has 100 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
Building on that run of success will be a challenge against UTSA. The Roadrunners are averaging 38.2 points per game and are loaded with top talent across the board.
Running back Sincere McCormick has rushed for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns and is a top NFL draft prospect. Quarterback Frank Harris has thrown for 2,629 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 67.2% of his passes and Zakhari Franklin is one of the best receivers in C-USA.
UTSA poses problems because of its host of talented skill position players. If a team can manage to take one away, there are several others for the Roadrunners to turn to.
Prediction
UTSA looks like a team of destiny. The Roadrunners have pulled out close games against Illinois, Memphis, UNLV, Western Kentucky and UAB behind a senior-laden team.
The Roadrunners don't have a whole lot to gain by beating UNT other than ruining the Mean Green's shot to play in a bowl game. That will be plenty of motivation for the Roadrunners.
It's not a secret that UNT and UTSA really don't like each other from the players down to their fans. UTSA is expected to have a large contingent of fans who will make the trek to Denton and will likely come close to evening out the crowd that is always light at UNT the weekend after Thanksgiving.
The Mean Green will come with everything they have to try to get to a bowl game and will keep this one close.
UTSA just has too much firepower. This is the Roadrunners' year.
The tough part for UNT is that it really needed to avoid this game being the one it has to have to get to bowl game.
Prediction: UTSA 35, UNT 31