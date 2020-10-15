North Texas at Middle Tennessee
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Records: UNT 1-3, 0-2 C-USA; MTSU 1-4, 1-2 C-USA
Last week: Charlotte 49, UNT 21; MTSU 31, Florida International 28
Last meeting: UNT 33, MTSU 30 (2019)
TV: Stadium
What’s on the line?
UNT has lost three straight since its opening the season with a win over Houston Baptist and is looking to snap a six-game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents dating to last year.
The Mean Green need something to feel positive about and a spark to turn their season around. Their game against the Blue Raiders looks like one of their best opportunities the remainder of the season.
UNT has games against two of C-USA’s top teams late in the season in Louisiana Tech and UAB. The Mean Green also close the regular season with a game against UTSA at the Alamodome, where UNT has always struggled.
If UNT can’t beat MTSU on Saturday and knock off UTEP next week in El Paso, it will almost certainly finish under .500 for the second straight year.
MTSU has also struggled this year but is coming off a huge win over FIU. A second straight win would give the Blue Raiders hope that they can rally and stay in the race for the C-USA East Division title.
When UNT has the ball
UNT has put up impressive numbers offensively throughout the season. The Mean Green lead C-USA with an average of 550 yards per game and rank second at 36.0 points per game.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden leads the nation with nine touchdown catches and posted a career high 244 receiving yards last week.
The problem was the Mean Green didn’t get much else from anyone else in a game they scored just 21 points on three Darden touchdown catches. UNT kicker Ethan Mooney misses three field goals.
UNT will have to do better against an MTSU defense that has shown signs of improvement in the last few weeks. The Blue Raiders allowed just 20 points in a loss to Western Kentucky and made the plays late to help MTSU preserve a win over FIU. The Panthers didn’t score in the fourth quarter.
When MTSU has the ball
UNT has struggled all season defensively and enters its game against the Blue Raiders ranked last in C-USA in scoring defense (46.5 points per game), total defense (578.8 yards allowed per game), rushing defense (237.0 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (341.8 yards allowed per game).
MTSU won’t be the most potent offensive team UNT has faced this season, but the Blue Raiders do have a dynamic quarterback in Asher O’Hara. The junior leads MTSU not only in passing yards (186.0 per game) but rushing as well (55.5) yards per game.
MTSU has scored at least 31 points in two of its last three games behind O’Hara.
Prediction
UNT didn’t win a single game on the road last season and is a slight underdog as it looks to snap its six-game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.
The Mean Green will likely be without running back Oscar Adaway in addition to wide receiver Jyaire Shorter due to injuries.
UNT will still be able to put up some solid offensive numbers just like it has against pretty much every team it has faced this season. What one has to wonder is if UNT will be able to make enough stops to pull out a win.
MTSU has momentum after winning last week. We usually like to give UNT the benefit of the doubt and have a positive outlook, but every aspect of the matchup points to a MTSU win.
Prediction: MTSU 30, UNT 27