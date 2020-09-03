Houston Baptist at North Texas
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: Season-opener for both teams
Last meeting: First meeting
TV: ESPN3
What’s on the line?
UNT is coming off a 4-8 season and is looking to bounce back in coach Seth Littrell's fifth campaign. The Mean Green are expected to win easily. The storyline to watch is how well the Mean Green play in the opening game of what will be a season of transition. UNT will have a host of new starters as well as five new assistant coaches.
UNT's schedule gets a whole lot tougher after its opener. The Mean Green will face SMU and Houston following their game with the Huskies.
UNT needs to show that it is ready for that challenging stretch and build confidence in the locker room heading into its showdown with the Mustangs.
Houston Baptist has nothing to lose in its game against the Mean Green. Keeping the game competitive would be a win for HBU. Pulling off the upset would be a landmark for the program.
When UNT has the ball
The big question heading into the season for UNT is who will take over for Mason Fine at quarterback. Littrell said he will play both Austin Aune and Jason Bean in the first game of the season. Neither have much in the way of experience.
Fortunately for UNT, it will have a host of talented skill position players around them. Running back Tre Siggers returns after rushing for 853 yards in 2019, when Jaelon Darden caught 76 passes.
UNT will have a largely rebuild offensive line. Veterans Manase Mose and Jacob Brammer will anchor the unit.
HBU struggled last season defensively while allowing 36.8 points per game. Linebacker Brennan Young finished with 124 tackles last season and is the Huskies best defensive player.
When HBU has the ball
HBU features one of the best quarterbacks playing on the Football Championship Subdivision level in Bailey Zappe.
The senior was a second-team selection on the HERO Sports Preseason All-America team. Zappe threw for 3,811 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.
Jerreth Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff are Zappe's favorite targets. Sterns caught 105 passes last season, while Ratzlaff finished with 1,139 receiving yards.
That trio will challenge UNT in its first game under new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen. The former Kansas assistant will employ a defense with a three-man front. He has several key players returning to work with, including defensive tackle Dion Novil as well as linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis.
Prediction
UNT's coaches and players are hungry to get off to a good start after a tough season last fall.
A game against a Southland Conference opponent will give the Mean Green the opportunity to do just that. One can expect Aune and Bean flash potential while also showing their inexperience.
The running game will be key for UNT, which should be able to grind down HBU with the combination of Siggers and DeAndre Torrey. Zappe and his receivers are sure to make a few big plays against a remade UNT secondary.
The Mean Green will have plenty to work on following their opener but will come away with an easy win.
Prediction: UNT 42, Houston Baptist 17