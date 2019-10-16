Middle Tennessee at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium
Records: UNT 2-4, 1-1 Conference USA; MTSU 2-4, 1-1 Conference USA
Last week: Southern Miss 45, UNT 27; Florida Atlantic 28, MTSU 13
Last meeting: MTSU 30, UNT 13 (2016)
TV: Stadium
What’s on the line?
UNT has struggled early in the season and seen its hopes of extending a bowl streak take a hit in the process. MTSU is in the same boat.
Both teams are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in C-USA play. Each needs to win at least four of its last six games to get back to the postseason.
UNT has played in a bowl game in each of the last three seasons, while MTSU has a run of four straight postseason appearances going.
Neither team would be eliminated from bowl contention completely with a loss but the situation would be pretty dire.
A loss would also leave the Mean Green in the midst of a three-game slide. UNT hasn't lost three in a row since Seth Littrell's debut season as the Mean Green's coach in 2016.
When UNT has the ball
The Mean Green received some good news this week when quarterback Mason Fine quickly bounced back from an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder he suffered in their loss to Southern Miss.
Fine isn't off to the staring he was hoping for in his senior season but has thrown for 1,508 yards and 14 touchdowns. UNT could need a big day from Fine.
Running back Tre Siggers suffered an ankle injury last week and is questionable for Saturday's game. Siggers has rushed for 502 yards and four touchdowns in five games and powers the Mean Green's running game.
Middle Tennessee is allowing 32.7 points per game but has played well against C-USA competition. The Blue Raiders held Marshall in check in a 24-13 win and lost 28-13 last week to Florida Atlantic. The Owls are 4-2 halfway through the season and appear to be one of the better teams in the league.
When Middle Tennessee has the ball
UNT has struggled defensively at times this season and allowed at least 45 points in three of the Mean Green's four losses. Southern Miss scored 45 points and Houston 46 in UNT's last two outings.
A game against MTSU will give UNT an opportunity to get back on track. The Blue Raiders have struggled without quarterback Brent Stockstill, who graduated after last season.
MTSU is averaging just 20.7 points per game. The Blue Raiders rely heavily on quarterback Asher O'Hara. The sophomore has thrown for 1,491 yards and is also the Blue Raiders leading rusher with 368 yards.
UNT will have to contain O'Hara.
Prediction
Desperation time has arrived early for UNT.
The Mean Green began the season hoping to make a run at the C-USA title. Just getting to a bowl game will be a challenge for UNT at this point.
Fortunately for UNT, its roster is stacked with seniors who have been through tough times before, including Fine. MTSU lost its star senior quarterback in Stockstill last season.
That simple distinction will make a big difference when the teams meet on Saturday. The Mean Green are also at home, where they have been tough to beat over the years.
Prediction: UNT 42, MTSU 27