Houston at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 2-2, 1-0 Conference USA; Houston 1-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference
Last week: UNT 45, UTSA 3; Tulane 38, Houston 31
Last meeting: Houston 44, UNT 21 (2012)
TV: CBSSN on Facebook
What’s on the line?
UNT has a golden opportunity to pick up a huge win over Houston that would improve its profile in Texas.
Houston has played in bowl games in each of the last six seasons and finished 13-1 in 2015. UNT has lost four straight to the Cougars and has not beaten Houston since 1975.
The fact Houston is coming off a tough week that saw quarterback D'Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin announce that they would sit out the remainder of the season and redshirt makes the game appear like an even bigger opportunity for the Mean Green.
UNT is catching the Cougars at a time they are reeling.
The Mean Green have already missed out on opportunities for signature wins at Cal and SMU earlier this season. This is UNT's last chance to post a headline-grabbing nonconference win before the bowl season.
Losing this game would also leave UNT at 0-2 against teams from the AAC this year.
Houston appeared to give up on the season when King and Corbin elected to redshirt, but the Cougars will have time to rally and become bowl-eligible with six wins.
The Cougars need five more victories to get there.
The path to that goal will start to look really tough if Houston can't knock off UNT.
When UNT has the ball
UNT bounced back from a tough loss 23-17 loss at Cal, where the Mean Green managed just a field goal in the first half, with an impressive performance against UTSA.
The Mean Green rushed for 290 yards on their way to scoring 45 points, their highest total since a season-opening win over Abilene Christian. Quarterback Mason Fine has thrown for 940 yards on the season, while running back Tre Siggers has rushed for 395.
Tulane rushed for 325 yards in its win over Houston last week. The Cougars are allowing 33.8 points per game after facing a touch schedule that included games against Oklahoma and Washington State.
When Houston has the ball
The big question for Houston is how it will fare without King the remainder of the season. The senior is averaging 243.8 yards of offense per game.
The Cougars are expected to turn to Clayton Tune, the brother of former UNT quarterback Nathan Tune. Clayton Tune stepped in late last season when King was out due to injury, started two games and threw for 795 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.
Tune will have plenty of talented players around him, including wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who has 17 catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns this season.
UNT is on a roll defensively and has not allowed a touchdown in seven straight quarters. The Mean Green allowed just a field goal last week in their win over UTSA and held Cal out of the end zone for the final three quarters two weeks ago.
Linebacker KD Davis has 41 tackles for the Mean Green.
Prediction
This game is a tough one to gauge considering what transpired this week with Houston losing King and Corbin.
The Cougars could rally around their remaining players or mail it in for the rest of the season. The turnaround since King and Corbin's announcement and Saturday's game just seems too tight for Houston to regroup and knock off UNT at Apogee.
The Mean Green are always solid offensively and have added a new dimension with a power running game behind Siggers. That running game perfectly complements what Fine offers in the passing game.
UNT's defense is also on a huge roll after not allowing a touchdown in seven straight quarters. That streak will end against a Houston team with plenty of talent, but UNT will pull out a close game.
Prediction: UNT 31, Houston 27