North Texas at UTEP
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso
Records: Season opener for both teams
Last game: Miami (Ohio) 27, UNT 14 (Frisco Football Classic); Fresno State 31, UTEP 24 (New Mexico Bowl)
Last meeting: UNT 20, UTEP 17 (2021)
TV: Stadium
What’s on the line?
UNT and UTEP both enter the 2022 season off bowl losses and are expected to be contenders for postseason bids again this year.
One team will take a huge step toward reaching that goal in a game that looms large for both programs.
UNT has opened the season with a win in each of the last five years but hasn't faced a challenge quite like playing UTEP in an opener in recent years. The Mean Green have beaten FCS teams to start the year four times in their current streak.
Beating UTEP would be a perfect start for UNT and give the Mean Green momentum heading into a showdown with SMU. Losing to the Miners would put UNT in a tough spot heading into a game against the Mustangs, a team the Mean Green always struggle to beat.
The Miners see their game against the Mean Green as a golden opportunity to build on what they accomplished while winning seven games last year. UTEP has gone all in on promoting the game and is close to selling out the Sun Bowl, which seats just short of 47,000.
Beating UNT would give UTEP an attention-grabbing win that could vault the program forward.
When UNT has the ball
The big story of the offseason for UNT was a five-man quarterback battle. Austin Aune ended last season as the Mean Green's starter and held on to the job after putting together a terrific offseason.
Aune made arguably the play of the year for UNT in 2021 in its 20-17 win over UTEP. The former Argyle standout hit Detraveon Brown in stride for 58 yards in the closing seconds to set up Ethan Mooney's game winning field goal.
UNT has four of its five offensive linemen and most of its key running backs returning. All eyes will be on Aune. If can improve on the 153.2 yards per game he threw for last season, UNT will be in good shape. The Mean Green have some questions at wide receiver but have a lot of good pieces around Aune.
UTEP has several of its top defensive players returning, including defensive end Praise Amaewhule, who was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last year. The big question for the Miners heading into the game is if linebacker Breon Hayward will be available. He is reportedly dealing with eligibility issues.
When UTEP has the ball
UNT made dramatic strides defensively last season under coordinator Phil Bennett, dropping the number of points it allowed per game from 42.8 in 2020 to 27.5 last year.
The challenge for UNT is to continue that growth after replacing its entire defensive front. UNT lost tackles Dion Novil and Caleb Colvin to graduation. Defensive ends Grayson and Gabriel Murphy transferred to UCLA.
College of DuPage transfer defensive end Tom Trieb has looked great in the preseason. He will anchor UNT up front. The return of star linebacker KD Davis will also help matters.
UTEP has several of its top players back, including quarterback Gavin Hardison and running back Ronald Awatt. Hardison threw for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, when Awatt rushed for 805 yards.
Prediction
UNT has won five straight games in its series with UTEP. Three of those games have been decided by three points or less.
There's no reason to think this game won't be a tight one as well.
UNT has had a terrific offseason and appears to have landed the players it needs to plug a few key holes on defense.
The word around the Mean Green's program is that Aune has made dramatic strides since last season. It won't be easy for UNT to go into the Sun Bowl and win in front of a huge crowd, but the Mean Green will find a way to get it done.
This one will likely be decided in the fourth quarter.
Prediction: UNT 27, UTEP 24