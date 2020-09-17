SMU at North Texas
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 1-0, SMU 1-0
Last week: UNT 57, Houston Baptist 31; SMU 31, Texas State 24
Last meeting: SMU 49, UNT 27
Series: SMU leads 32-6-1
TV: CBS Sports Network
What’s on the line?
UNT has a golden opportunity to make a one-sided series a little more even by beating SMU in Denton, the only place it has enjoyed success against the Mustangs.
UNT is 4-1 all-time against SMU on its home field and rolled to a 46-23 win the last time the teams played at Apogee in 2018. A win on Saturday would give the Mean Green wins in two of their last three games against SMU.
Lose this game, and UNT will have dropped five of its last six against the Mustangs.
SMU can tighten stranglehold on its series with UNT by beating the Mean Green at Apogee, where the Mustangs won in 2016. The Mustangs would also have a very good chance of rolling into their American Athletic Conference opener at home against Memphis on Oct. 3 unbeaten if they can take care of UNT.
SMU's final nonconference game is next week at home against Stephen F. Austin.
When UNT has the ball
UNT is coming off a record-setting performance in its win over Houston Baptist. The Mean Green rolled up a program-high 721 total offensive yards on a near perfect balance of 361 passing yards and 360 rushing yards.
UNT's running backs were impressive. Oscar Adaway III rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.
Quarterback Jason Bean threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns while splitting time with Austin Aune.
UNT will look to build on that performance against an SMU defense that gave up 416 yards last week in its win over Texas State. The Mustangs lost several key players from their front seven after last season.
Safety Chevin Calloway and linebacker Richard McBryde both finished with seven tackles in SMU's opening game of the season.
When SMU has the ball
UNT showed signs of promise early in its first game under new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen. The Mean Green had given up just 10 points to Houston Baptist late in the third quarter.
The Huskies got on a roll late and ended up scoring 31 points. Quarterback Bailey Zappe gave UNT fits while throwing for 480 yards and three touchdowns.
UNT will have to improve to contain a potent SMU offense led by quarterback Shane Buechele. The Texas transfer threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a win over UNT last season. He threw for 367 yards last week against Texas State.
Prediction
UNT always plays well against SMU in Denton and showed signs that it is capable of pulling off what would be a massive upset of the Mustangs in their season-opening win over Houston Baptist.
The Mean Green's offense was in mid-season form behind quarterback Jason Bean, who was solid in his first start at quarterback.
UNT's strength as a team is its running game behind a stout offensive line and a host of standout running backs, including DeAndre Torrey and Tre Siggers.
Siggers gave SMU fits last season on his way to rushing for 164 yards in a loss to the Mustangs. SMU lost several of its top defensive players from its front seven after last year.
UNT will struggle to contain a potent SMU offense.
The likely outcome is a shootout.
There aren't many reasons to think UNT will come out on top in that scenario, but the Mean Green have pulled off stunners before under Littrell. The home field advantage will make the difference for UNT.
Prediction: UNT 42, SMU 38