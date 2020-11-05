Louisiana Tech at North Texas
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 2-3, 1-2 C-USA; Louisiana Tech 4-3, 3-2
Last game: UNT 52, Middle Tennessee 35; Louisiana Tech 37, UAB 34 (2OT)
Last meeting: Louisiana Tech 52, UNT 17 (2019)
TV: CBS Sports Network
What’s on the line?
UNT snapped a three-game losing streak with its win over MTSU in its last game back on Oct. 17. The Mean Green have a chance to get something going late in the season following that win but need to capitalize on their opportunities. UNT has two home games left, including its showdown with the Bulldogs.
UNT can not only start to build some momentum with a win over Louisiana Tech, it can also send a message by knocking off one of Conference USA's most consistent programs. The Bulldogs have the nation's longest active bowl winning streak at six and have beaten UNT in five of the teams' last six meetings.
Louisiana Tech vaulted itself back into the hunt for the C-USA West Division title last week with its win over UAB. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in league play, while UAB is 2-1. A win over UNT would keep Louisiana Tech in the race for a spot in the C-USA title game.
When UNT has the ball
UNT is coming off a huge outing in its win over MTSU. The Mean Green racked up 768 yards in their win over the Blue Raiders behind Jason Bean. UNT's quarterback threw for 181 yards and rushed for 169.
Bean has split time with Austin Aune throughout the season. Bean will start on Saturday. The question for UNT is if it hit on a winning formula offensively with Bean adding a threat in the running game. MTSU didn't appear prepared for Bean's dual-threat abilities. One can bet Louisiana Tech will be.
The Bulldogs are not as strong defensively as they were last season after being hit hard by graduation. Defensive backs L'Jarius Sneed and Amik Robertson were both taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs are allowing 32.3 points per game.
When Louisiana Tech has the ball
UNT has struggled all season defensively but saw some positive signs while holding MTSU to seven points in the second half. The Mean Green changed their lineup, putting Gabriel and Grayson Murphy in at defensive end. The pair responded by making a host of game-changing plays.
Grayson Murphy finished with three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and three quarterback hurries against the Blue Raiders. Gabriel Murphy posted two tackles and a sack.
The question now is if UNT can build on that performance against a Louisiana Tech team that is going to know what is coming.
The Bulldogs are averaging 30.3 points per game and are coming off a solid outing in their win over a UAB. Aaron Allen threw for 191 yards and two key touchdowns to help the Bulldogs rally for the win.
Both Allen and Luke Anthony are expected to see time for the Bulldogs. Anthony has thrown for 1,208 yards nd 13 touchdowns, while Allen has thrown for 482 yards and four scores.
Prediction
This game is widely expected to be a nail-biter.
UNT seemed to find itself defensively in the second half of its win over MTSU. The same can be said of Louisiana Tech on the offensive side after Allen played well down the stretch to lead the Bulldogs past UAB.
The Mean Green are expected to have running back Oscar Adaway III back from a hand injury that has kept him out for UNT's last three games. Adaway rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the Mean Green's first two games this season. His return will be a boost for UNT, which should benefit from an extended break since its win over MTSU.
UNT changed things up both offensively and defensively in its win over the Blue Raiders and had time to continue fine tuning its schemes.
It'll be tight, but UNT will pull out the win.
Prediction: UNT 38, Louisiana Tech 35