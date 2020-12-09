UTEP at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 3-5, 2-4 C-USA; UTEP 3-4, 0-3 C-USA
Last game: Louisiana Tech 42, UNT 31; UTSA 52, UTEP 21
Last meeting: UNT 52, UTEP 26 (2019)
TV: ESPN3
What’s on the line?
UNT and UTEP are both looking to close out the regular season on a high note and bolster their hopes of earning a bowl bid. The NCAA rescinded its normal requirement that teams finish .500 to play in the postseason.
A host of bowls have already canceled their games this year, but there is a chance a slot will be available for the winner of Friday's game. UTEP would have a much better case if it can finish .500 in the regular season.
Beating UTEP would give UNT wins over two of its Texas rivals in C-USA. The Mean Green beat Rice earlier in the year. UNT could also send its seniors out on a high note in their last home game.
UTEP can finish .500 or better in the regular season for the first time since 2014 by knocking off UNT.
When UNT has the ball
UNT bounced back from a rare down night offensively in 49-17 loss to UTSA last week in its loss to Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green finished with 386 yards behind wide receiver Jaelon Darden. The senior caught eight passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Nic Smith added 96 rushing yards.
Darden became UNT's all-time leader in touchdown caches with 34 in the Mean Green's loss to Louisiana Tech. He also moved within striking distance of UNT's records for career catches and career receiving yards.
Darden has 222 career catches, seven behind Casey Fitzgerald, who had 229 from 2005-08. The Houston native also has 2,609 receiving yards and is within striking distance of the 2,718 yards Johnny Quinn posted from 2003-06.
Darden could be in for a big night after UTEP saw four key defensive backs enter the NCAA transfer portal.
When UTEP has the ball
UNT has struggled defensively in its last two outings, allowing 49 points in a loss to UTSA and 42 in a loss to Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green will look to get back on track against UTEP, which is averaging just 20.1 points per game. The Miners are leaning on quarterback Gavin Hardison and running back Deion Hankins.
Hardison is throwing for 202.7 yards per game, while Hankins is rushing for 82.2.
Prediction
This season hasn't gone the way UNT hoped, but the Mean Green have a chance to go out on a high note in what will likely be their final game of the year.
UTEP hasn't played in weeks and lost four key defensive backs who elected to leave the program and enter the transfer portal in the last few days.
The wildcard is how much motivation UTEP will draw from the dispute over the site of the game. UNT and UTEP were supposed to meet in El Paso on Halloween night.
UNT backed out due to a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso. UTEP officials were not pleased and called UNT out publicly for not making the trip to El Paso.
The game was rescheduled for this weekend in El Paso before UTEP relented and agreed to make the trip to Denton. The kicker is UNT is paying for UTEP's travel expenses.
UTEP should be motivated. It just won't make much of a difference. Darden will be ready to go in what could be his final home game should he elect to declare for the NFL draft.
He'll be a matchup nightmare for a depleted UTEP defense.
Prediction: UNT 42, UTEP 37