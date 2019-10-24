North Texas at Charlotte
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Last meeting: First meeting
TV: ESPN+
What’s on the line?
UNT snapped a two-game losing streak last week with its win over MTSU and has a chance to get on a roll late in the season.
Charlotte has struggled all year and UTEP hasn't been any better. UNT will face the Miners, who are 1-5, next week.
The Mean Green are hoping to extend a string of three straight bowl appearances and can take a significant step in the right direction with a win over the 49ers.
Charlotte has shown some positive signs in its first season under new coach Will Healy but has lost four straight. A win over UNT, which entered the season as the favorite in C-USA's West Division, would be a landmark for the program.
When UNT has the ball
UNT posted 12 plays of 15 or more yards last week against MTSU, an impressive total considering the injury issues the Mean Green are dealing with a little past the halfway point of the season.
UNT was without starting left tackle D'Andre Plantin, as well as leading rusher Tre Siggers, in its win over the Blue Raiders. The Mean Green also lost backup running back DeAndre Torrey during the game. Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. is out for the season.
UNT likely won't have Plantin back this week. The status of Siggers and Torrey will be a game-time decision.
Fortunately for UNT, quarterback Mason Fine is healthy. The senior has thrown for 1,883 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.
Charlotte has struggled defensively and ranks last in C-USA with an average of 39.4 points allowed per game. The 49ers' strength is a pass rush that has posted a program record 23 sacks so far this season. The 49ers average of 3.29 sacks per game ranks 14th among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
When Charlotte has the ball
Charlotte ranks third among C-USA teams with an average of 199.7 rushing yards per game and features one of the top running backs in the league in Benny LeMay.
LeMay has rushed for 667 yards and scored five touchdowns on the season. The 49ers rank fourth in C-USA with an average of 30.9 points per game.
UNT took a step forward defensively last week against MTSU and will look to continue that trend in its game against Charlotte. UNT gave up 30 points to the Blue Raiders after allowing at least 45 points in back-to-back losses to Houston and Southern Miss.
Prediction
UNT has struggled in games away from Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green have lost all three of their games on the road this season and six of seven dating to last season.
UNT will break that streak by knocking off Charlotte. The Mean Green will be without at least a few of their key skill position players but will have Fine.
The senior threw for 375 yards in UNT's win over MTSU last week. Fine and the Mean Green know this is a game they really need to win and will come through.
Prediction: UNT 30, Charlotte 28