UTEP at North Texas
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Apogee Stadium
Records: UNT 3-5, 2-2 Conference USA; UTEP 1-6, 0-4 Conference USA
Last week: Charlotte 39, UNT 38; Louisiana Tech 42, UTEP 21
Last meeting: UNT 27, UTEP 24 (2018)
TV: NFL Network
What’s on the line?
UNT's margin for error in terms of reaching its goals has quickly dwindled during a slide that has seen the Mean Green lose five of their last seven games.
UNT needs to win three of its last four to become bowl eligible with six wins. That won't be as easy as it sounds. The Mean Green have games remaining against two of the elite teams in Conference USA in Louisiana Tech and UAB, which are 7-1 and 6-1, respectively.
UNT can't afford to lose to UTEP and leave itself needing to win three straight games to break even at 6-6.
UTEP has lost six straight games since opening the season with a win over Houston Baptist. Beating UNT would be a landmark for the Miners, who are looking to get some traction under Dana Dimel.
UTEP is 2-17 in two seasons under the former Houston and Wyoming head coach.
When UNT has the ball
UNT enters its game against UTEP ranked second in C-USA with an average of 32.9 points per game.
Senior quarterback Mason Fine is coming off a terrific game against Charlotte. He threw for 394 yards and a career high five touchdowns against the 49ers.
UNT also saw running back Tre Siggers and wide receiver Jyaire Shorter come up big. Siggers rushed for 131 yards, while Shorter caught three passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
UTEP ranks 13th out of 14 teams in C-USA with an average of 34.3 points allowed per game. The Miners gave up 490 yards last week in their loss to Louisiana Tech.
When UTEP has the ball
UNT struggled last week in its loss to Charlotte while allowing 589 yards. The 49ers scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
UNT is allowing 33.2 points per game and will look to get back on track in its game against a struggling UTEP team.
The Miners rank 12th in C-USA with an average of 18.1 points per game. Running back Treyvon Hughes leads UTEP with 422 rushing yards.
Prediction
UNT's struggles throughout the season essentially make games against UTEP and Rice must-win contests.
UNT also has games left against Louisiana Tech and UAB, which might be the two best teams in C-USA. Beating UTEP and Rice and upsetting either Louisiana Tech or UAB is the most realistic path to six wins.
UNT has blown several opportunities already this season. They won't make the same mistake this week.
The Mean Green have scored at least 30 points in back-to-back weeks and will continue to put up points against UTEP. The Miners are struggling offensively and don't pose much of a threat in the passing game.
UNT is struggling defensively, but will make enough stops to capitalize and bolster its bowl hopes.
Prediction: UNT 38, UTEP 24