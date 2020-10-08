Charlotte at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 1-2, 0-1 Conference USA; Charlotte 0-2, 0-1 Conference USA
Last game: Southern Miss 41, UNT 31; Florida Atlantic 21, Charlotte 17
Last meeting: Charlotte 39, UNT 38 (2019)
TV: ESPNU
What’s on the line?
UNT and Charlotte are both sitting at 0-1 in C-USA play and are trying to avoid painting themselves into a corner when it comes to the conference title chase.
No C-USA team has won or tied for a division title with more two losses in the last four seasons. The team that drops this game will essentially have no margin for error the rest of the season when it comes to the conference title chase.
UNT sees this weekend’s game as a chance to get something going after a slow start. The Mean Green will travel to Middle Tennessee following their game against Charlotte. The Blue Raiders are 0-4 on the season.
UNT has a clear path to getting back over .500 with a win this weekend.
When UNT has the ball
UNT is averaging 41.0 points per game and has scored at least 31 points in each of its games this season.
The Mean Green are coming off a solid performance in its loss to Southern Miss, when they appeared to settle on a starting quarterback. Austin Aune threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season.
Aune came off the bench in relief of Jason Bean in UNT’s first two games.
UNT will be without running back Oscar Adaway III and wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and will need Aune to be at his best. That will be easier said than done against a Charlotte defense that UNT coach Seth Littrell said will be among the best the Mean Green have faced this season.
The 49ers are allowing 28.0 points per game and gave up just 21 points in a loss to Florida Atlantic last week.
When Charlotte has the ball
UNT has struggled defensively through its first three games of the season and enters its game against Charlotte allowing 45.7 points per game.
The Mean Green will receive a boost with the return of linebacker Tyreke Davis. The former Ryan standout has missed UNT’s last two games when he and several of his teammates were out with a host of issues, including injuries COVID-19 infections and contact tracing.
Charlotte has struggled offensively and enters its game against UNT averaging 18.5 points per game. Quarterback Chris Reynolds is averaging 227.0 passing yards per game, while wide receiver Victor Tucker is putting up 70.5 receiving yards per game.
Prediction
The big question for UNT heading into its game against Charlotte is how healthy its roster will be. The Mean Green have been hit hard by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic and were down seven key players last week in its loss to Southern Miss.
Davis’ return will help matters substantially.
Charlotte has struggled to get anything going offensively, which makes the 49ers a perfect opponent for the Mean Green. UNT hasn’t stopped anyone all season.
Most prognosticators see this game as either a toss-up or a game Charlotte should win in a close call.
The emergence of Aune as an effective option at quarterback last week in a loss to Southern Miss is huge for UNT. It’s hard to imagine the Mean Green making as many mistakes as they did a week ago in a loss to Southern Miss.
It’ll be close, but UNT will win to keep its hopes that it can get on track this season alive.
Prediction: UNT 35, Charlotte 30