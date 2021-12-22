Prediction

Frisco Football Classic
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
When: 2:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco
Records: UNT 6-6 (5-3 Conference USA), Miami (6-6, 5-3 MAC)
Last game: UNT 45, UTSA 23; Kent State 48, Miami 47
Last meeting: First meeting
TV: ESPN
What’s on the line?
UNT has what looks like its best opportunity in years to win a bowl game. UNT has just three bowl wins in program history with its last coming at the end of the 2013 season, when the Mean Green beat UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
UNT has had four shots since then to break through under coach Seth Littrell. The Mean Green lost in overtime to Army in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl in a game of teams that were evenly matched.
UNT has faced a series of tough teams since, including a nationally ranked Utah State team. Troy and Appalachian State also had top teams when they knocked off UNT.
Miami is a solid MAC team that nearly made the conference title game but is 6-6 on the year and isn’t nearly as impressive on paper as the teams the Mean Green have faced in their last three bowl appearances
Miami is looking for its first bowl win since beating Middle Tennessee in the 2011 GoDaddy.com Bowl.
When UNT has the ball
The Mean Green enter bowl season playing their best football of the year offensively. UNT has scored 45 and 49 points in its last two games after shifting to a run-based attack midway through the season.
UNT ranks fourth nationally with an average of 245.5 rushing yards per game behind a host of talented running backs. DeAndre Torrey leads the Mean Green with 1,215 yards. Ikaika Ragsdale has added 511 yards, Ayo Adeyi 479 and Isaiah Johnson 338.
Quarterback Austin Aune has thrown for 1,763 yards and nine touchdowns after starting eight games.
Miami is allowing 23.8 points per game behind linebacker Ivan Pace. The sophomore has 116 tackles on the season. Defensive ends Lonnie Phelps Jr. and Kameron Butler have 8.5 and 8.0 sacks, respectively.
When Miami has the ball
UNT’s defense has improved dramatically in its first season under coordinator Phil Bennett. The Mean Green have cut the number of points they are allowing per game from 42.8 to 28.6.
UNT has allowed just 17 points per game during its five-game winning streak to cap the regular season. Linebacker KD Davis has had a monster season for the Mean Green while racking up 107 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
Miami has averaged 39.8 points and 500 yards in its last four games.
Wide receiver Jack Sorenson has caught 27 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns in that span. Brett Gabbert has thrown for 2,418 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season and has sparked Miami’s late surge while throwing for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in the RedHawks’ last four games.
Prediction
UNT’s luck has finally turned when it comes to matchups in bowl games under Littrell.
Miami isn’t Appalachian State, Utah State or Troy. They RedHawks and Mean Green appear to be evenly matched in a game that was a late add to the bowl schedule. This is essentially a home game for UNT.
One has to wonder – if UNT doesn’t win this bowl game, when will it pull through?
Both teams have played well late in the season, but all the extra advantages UNT has, playing what amounts to a home game, not having to travel, et cetera will make the difference in a close game.
Prediction: UNT 27, Miami 21