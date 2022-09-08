Texas Southern at North Texas
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 1-1, 1-0 Conference USA; Texas Southern 0-1, 0-1 SWAC
Last game: SMU 48, UNT 10; Prairie View A&M 40, Texas Southern 23
Last meeting: UNT 34, TSU 7 (2012)
TV: ESPN3
What’s on the line?
UNT is hoping to break through for its first winning season since 2018 this fall. Beating Texas Southern is a vital step toward the Mean Green reaching that goal.
UNT was blown out by longtime rival SMU last week, a game that was demoralizing for the Mean Green and their fans. There would be no better way for UNT to put that game behind them than to roll to a win this week.
TSU seems like the perfect opponent in that regard. The Tigers lost to Prairie View A&M last week in the Labor Day Classic and have lost all 17 games they've played against Football Bowl Subdivision teams since they joined the Football Championship Subdivision.
TSU's losing streak against FBS teams dates to 1992.
Just playing well against UNT would be an accomplishment for the Tigers. A win over the Mean Green would be a landmark achievement for the program.
When UNT has the ball
UNT moved the ball last week against SMU but was terrible in key situations.
The Mean Green converted on only one of their four red zone opportunities. A bad snap, an interception and a blocked field goal all cost UNT.
A big part of UNT's problem was that SMU was just more talented across the board, but there is little doubt the Mean Green didn't help matters when they made a series of critical mistakes.
UNT will look to get back on track and show the form it displayed while rolling to a season-opening win over UTEP against TSU behind quarterback Austin Aune and running back Oscar Adaway III.
Aune is averaging 211.0 passing yards per game, while Adaway rushed for 117 yards against SMU last week.
When Texas Southern has the ball
UNT was torched by SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai and his receivers.
The Oklahoma transfer threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns. Rashee Rice finished with 166 receiving yards.
UNT just couldn't match up with the talent SMU had across the board.
The Mean Green will look to get back on track against TSU behind linebacker KD Davis, who has 15 tackles, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on the season.
Andrew Body threw for 53 yards and LaDarius Owens rushed for 42 to lead TSU in its loss to Prairie View.
Prediction
The timing of this game couldn't be better for UNT. The Mean Green need to regroup after being blasted by SMU.
That is exactly what they'll do in their game against the Tigers.
UNT will be able to move the ball and work on eliminating the mistakes that cost it in its loss to SMU.
The Tigers just don't have the firepower to compete with an FBS team, especially one that's been a consistent bowl team like the Mean Green.
UNT will take out its frustrations on the Tigers.
Prediction: UNT 42, TSU 10