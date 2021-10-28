North Texas at Rice
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rice Stadium, Houston
Records: UNT 1-6, 0-3 Conference USA; Rice 3-4, 2-1 Conference USA
Last game: Liberty 35, UNT 26; Rice 30, UAB 24
Last meeting: UNT 27, Rice 17 (2020)
TV: ESPN+/3
What’s on the line?
UNT is technically still alive when it comes to finding its way into a bowl game, despite its struggles. The Mean Green have won just one game and haven't beaten an opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision all year.
That's not promising, but if the Mean Green can win their last five games, they will be bowl eligible at 6-6.
The good news for UNT is that its brutal stretch of six games against teams that either played in a bowl game or were invited to one that was canceled last season is over.
If UNT can win this week, things start to look up.
Rice can even its record at 4-4 and stay in the thick of the race for the C-USA West Division title with a win over UNT that would move them to 3-1 in league play. The Owls are coming off a monster win over defending conference champion UAB and have a manageable schedule down the stretch.
If the Owls can beat UNT, a bowl game starts to look like a realistic goal.
When UNT has the ball
UNT showed some signs of life offensively last week it scored 20 points in the first half of its loss to Liberty.
The Mean Green had struggled early in games since the second week of the season. UNT's players said they came out with more energy than they had for most of the season against the Flames.
The Mean Green will look to replicate that performance against Rice behind running back DeAndre Torrey and quarterback Austin Aune. Torrey has rushed for 853 yards on the season, while Aune has thrown for 851.
Rice is allowing 37.4 points per game, but is coming off a terrific performance in the final three quarters of its win over UAB. The Owls held the Blazers to 10 points after the first quarter.
Linebacker Antonio Montero has 47 tackles to lead Rice.
When Rice has the ball
UNT shut out Liberty in the first quarter and finished with six sacks. The Mean Green also almost came up with a safety in the second half before quarterback Malik Willis managed to flip the ball past the line of scrimmage before being pulled to the turf.
UNT will look to build on those bright spots in its game against Rice behind linebacker KD Davis, who leads the Mean Green with 59 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss.
Rice runs a physical, pro-style offense and has three players who have rushed for at least 270 yards. Running back Jordan Myers has rushed for 284 yards and six touchdowns.
Prediction
UNT nearly always figures out a way to beat Rice. No Mean Green fan will ever forget UNT's eight-play goal line stand on Halloween a few years ago.
UNT has won four of the last five games in the series. Rice's lone win in that span came in 2019, when the Mean Green had a host of opportunities to win and blew them all in a 20-14 loss in Houston.
UNT looked better than it has in some time last week in its loss to Liberty. The Mean Green will keep their bowl hopes alive by winning a close game.
Prediction: UNT 28, Rice 24