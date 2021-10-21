Liberty at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 1-5, 0-3 Conference USA; Liberty 5-2
Last game: Marshall 49, UNT 21; Louisiana-Monroe 31, Liberty 28
Last meeting: UNT 47, Liberty 7 (2018)
TV: ESPN+
What’s on the line?
UNT is looking to turn its season around in the second half of its schedule. That run of six games will begin with the Mean Green's game against Liberty.
UNT has lost five straight, but is still alive when it comes to becoming bowl eligible. The Mean Green need to turn their season around in dramatic fashion and win five of their last six games.
That scenario seems highly unlikely, but its not impossible.
Liberty is looking to bounce back from a surprising loss Louisiana-Monroe and can become bowl eligible with a win over UNT.
When UNT has the ball
UNT has struggled to get anything going early in games this season and managed just seven points through the first three quarters of its loss to Marshall last week.
The Mean Green's best weapon is running back DeAndre Torrey. The senior broke free for touchdown runs that covered 75 and 51 yards last week, when he rushed for 179 yards against Marshall.
Torrey has rushed for 780 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Quarterback Austin Aune has thrown for 639 yards and five touchdowns.
UNT will look to the pair to lead the way against a Liberty defense that is allowing just 16.7 points per game. The Flames have 25 sacks on the year.
When Liberty has the ball
It's the Malik Willis show for Liberty. The junior quarterback is an elite NFL prospect and enters the Flames' game against UNT averaging 208.9 passing yards to go along with 93.6 rushing yards per game.
Willis has a host of talented receivers around him, including CJ Daniels, who has five touchdown catches on the season.
Willis keeps plays alive with his scrambling ability and can run by a defense or pull up and find a player open deep.
UNT is allowing 35.0 points per game and surrendered 49 last week against Marshall. Linebacker KD Davis is having a monster year for UNT and has 54.0 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss, on the season.
Prediction
It's tough to see how UNT can knock off Liberty judging by the matchup on paper.
The Flames have one of the dynamic quarterbacks in college football in Willis, who is highly motivated after a rough game last week in a loss to Louisiana-Monroe.
UNT has played better in some aspects of the game over the last few weeks. Torrey has run the ball well all season.
UNT will need a huge game from the senior, and even that might not be enough against Liberty.
Prediction: Liberty 30, UNT 14