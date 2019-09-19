Prediction

UTSA at North Texas
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 1-2, UTSA 1-2
Last week: Cal 23, UNT 17; Army 31, UTSA 13
Last meeting: UNT 24, UTSA 21 (2018)
TV: Stadium via Facebook
What’s on the line?
UNT and UTSA will face off in their Conference USA opener that will give one team a leg up in the race for the league’s West Division title.
The Mean Green were the pick to capture the division and advance to the conference title game in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. UNT can’t afford to drop a game to UTSA, a team that isn’t expected to be in the hunt.
A win over the Roadrunners would also give UNT a third straight victory the series and a good case that it is continuing to pull away from its bitter rival.
UTSA is trying to regain its footing after a tough three-win season last year and show that it will be a contender in C-USA. A win over the Mean Green would be a huge step in the right direction for the Roadrunners.
When UNT has the ball
UNT is coming off a tough outing offensively in a 23-17 loss to Cal. The Bears held the Mean Green to three points in the first half and limited quarterback Mason Fine to 210 passing yards.
UNT’s outing against Cal marked Fine’s second straight outing with less than 225 passing yards. SMU limited Fine to 152 passing yards two weeks ago.
The Mean Green will look to rebound against UTSA and could be without key wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. The senior went down with a knee injury in UNT’s loss to Cal. His status is in question heading into this week’s game.
UNT will still has plenty of firepower if it has to play without Bussey. Running back Tre Siggers has rolled up 252 yards on the ground, while slot receiver Jaelon Darden has 18 catches for 193 yards on the year.
UTSA is allowing 33.7 points per game and surrendered 63 points in a loss to Baylor earlier in the second week of the season.
When UTSA has the ball
UNT is coming off an encouraging performance defensively in its loss to Cal. The Mean Green struggled early, giving up 20 points in the first quarter. UNT gave up just a field goal the rest of the way.
The Mean Green’s performance against Cal was a dramatic improvement over the second week of the season, when UNT allowed 49 points in a loss to SMU. UNT has several new starters in its lineup who appear to be settling in.
UTSA scored 35 points in a win over Incarnate Word to open the season but has struggled the last two weeks in losses to Baylor and Army. The Roadrunners scored just 14 points against Baylor and 13 against Army.
The Roadrunners rely heavily on quarterback Frank Harris. The sophomore is averaging 162 passing yards and 42.3 rushing yards per game.
Prediction
This is a game UNT needs to win if it wants to make a run at the C-USA West Division title, and the Mean Green know it.
UNT won’t blow the opportunity to get off to a good start in league play and pick up a win over their bitter conference rival.
Fine will get back on track after a couple of tough games and UNT’s defense will continue to grow after an encouraging performance last week.
Prediction: UNT 34, UTSA 23