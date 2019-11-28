Prediction

UAB at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 4-7, 3-4 Conference USA; UAB 8-3, 5-2 Conference USA
Last week: Rice 20, UNT 14; UAB 20, Louisiana Tech 14
Last meeting: UAB 29, UNT 21 (2018)
TV: Stadium
What’s on the line?
UNT is playing one of the key games in Conference USA on the final week of the regular season.
The surprising aspect of the situation is that UNT isn't the team with its title game aspirations on the line.
The Mean Green fell to Rice last week to end their bowl hopes. UNT heads into the weekend hoping to send its senior class, particularly record-setting quarterback Mason Fine, out on a high note.
That goal won't be easy to reach in a game against UAB. The Blazers enter the weekend in a three-way tie for first place in C-USA's West Division.
UAB can win the division and earn a spot in the conference title game if it beats UNT and Southern Miss falls at Florida Atlantic.
When UNT has the ball
UNT enters its game against UAB off its worst offensive outing of the season in its loss to Rice. The Mean Green managed just 238 yards and were shut out in the first half.
UNT rallied late but couldn't complete the comeback. Despite a tough outing against Rice, UNT is still averaging 31.5 points per game.
The Mean Green will need to be at their best if they want to get back on track against UAB. The Blazers rank sixth nationally with an average of 268.1 yards allowed per game and lead C-USA at 18.3 points allowed per outing.
When UAB has the ball
The big question heading into UNT's game against UAB is if quarterback Tyler Johnston III will play for the Blazers. Johnston sprained his knee in a loss to Tennessee on Nov. 2 and has missed UAB's last three games.
The Blazers scored at least 33 points in three straight games before Johnston went down, but are averaging just 19.7 points in three games since.
There is a chance Johnston could return this week.
UNT played one of its best games of the season defensively in its loss to Rice. The Mean Green shut out the Owls in the second half and gave up just 328 yards.
UNT will need another repeat performance and improve on its season average of 33.1 points allowed per game to have a chance to knock off UAB.
Prediction
Nearly everything about this game points to it unfolding poorly for UNT. UAB has everything to play for, while the Mean Green are playing for nothing other than pride.
The Blazers are also a tough matchup for the Mean Green because of their stout defense. UAB is perfectly capable of shutting down UNT if the Mean Green are not at the top of their game.
UNT didn't appear to be very motivated to finish its season on a high note until it was too late in a loss to Rice. The opportunity to send its seniors out on a high note will give UNT added motivation.
That won't be enough against the Blazers.
Prediction: UAB 28, UNT 24