The state championships in San Antonio are within reach for the Ponder Lady Lions and Argyle Eagles.
Ponder (29-3) is now just one win away from punching its ticket to the Class 3A title game at the Alamodome. Brownfield is the last obstacle standing in the Lady Lions’ way.
The two teams will square off at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Junell Center in San Angelo. Tickets can be purchased at www.ponderisd.net/Page/8799.
Ponder beat Gunter 42-29 on Tuesday night to win the Class 3A Region II title, advancing to the state semifinal for just the second time in school history. The Lady Lions’ only other state semifinal appearance came in 1998, when they lost to Nazareth 46-43.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the 3A title game at 2 p.m. next Wednesday and play the winner of Fairfield and Bishop. Fairfield dropped down from Class 4A to 3A after realignment last February. Fairfield knocked off Argyle 40-39 in overtime to claim the 4A championship last year, denying Argyle its sixth consecutive state title.
On the boys’ side, the Argyle Eagles (28-1) will square off against Seminole in the 4A Region I final at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Clyde High School.
Argyle beat Lubbock Estacado 57-40 on Tuesday night in the region semifinal. If the Eagles beat Seminole, Argyle would advance to the state semifinal for the second consecutive season.
Argyle won the Region I title last year, but did not get a chance to play in its semifinal game against Houston Stafford after the UIL canceled the boys basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winner of Saturday’s game between Argyle and Seminole will play the winner of Dallas Carter and Oak Cliff Faith Family in the 4A semifinal next week.