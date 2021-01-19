PONDER — When Ponder and Pilot Point met for the first time this season back on Dec. 18, the Lions and Bearcats were unable to settle things in regulation.
The game eventually went to overtime, with Pilot Point prevailing for a narrow win.
So, when the two schools needed overtime again on Tuesday night in their second matchup, Ponder coach Mitchell Rose reminded his team that this was far from unfamiliar territory.
“We’ve been there,” Rose said. “We’ve experienced the heartache and heartbreak. It was just another quarter. It wasn’t overtime. We were just playing another quarter against another team.”
But unlike the first overtime game against the Bearcats, this time around, Ponder quickly found its footing in the extra frame.
Hayes Hutcherson buried a 3-pointer to give Ponder the early lead in overtime, and the Lions never looked back, pulling away for a 53-46 victory.
“Pilot Point is a great team,” Rose said. “[Pilot Point] coach [Jeff] Price does a great job with them. It’s almost turned into a rivalry. It seems like every game with them, it’s coming down to who can make the plays at the end. The first meeting, they made the plays down the stretch. This meeting, we had some guys step up and make big buckets.”
One of those guys was Tyler Long, who led all scorers with 21 points. The sophomore knocked down several critical shots in the fourth quarter, including a floater in the lane that gave the Lions a 42-39 advantage.
“This was a very important win,” Long said. “It really sets the tone for Friday against [District 10-3A first place] Callisburg.”
Pilot Point started the game on a 10-0 run fueled by 3-pointers from Rowdy Robinson and Avery Smith.
Ponder spent the rest of the first half chipping away at the deficit before taking its first lead midway through the second quarter. The Lions led 23-19 at halftime and led by as many as 11 points late in the third quarter.
Long drilled a jump shot to punctuate a 9-2 run that gave Ponder a 32-21 lead.
But Pilot Point rallied to force overtime, and with under 90 seconds left in regulation, Robinson connected on 3-pointer from the wing to pull the Bearcats within 44-42. Jay Cox scored on Pilot Point’s next possession to tie the game.
The Bearcats forced a turnover and had a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation, but their layup refused to go down.
“Our kids never quit,” Pilot Point coach Jeff Price said. “I thought they found a different gear toward the end of the fourth quarter to finish the game. We made some big shots. We had kind of gone cold, but then we got hot, which always helps. It just wasn’t quite enough.”
Smith led Pilot Point in scoring with 13 points. Ish Harris added 10 points. Robinson and Cox each finished with eight.
The Bearcats fell to 6-7 overall and 4-3 in District 10-3A play with the loss.
For Ponder, Hutcherson was the only other player outside of Long to finish in double figures. Hutcherson tallied 19 points, with him and Long combining for 40 of Ponder’s 53 points.
The Lions moved to 11-7 overall and 6-2 in district play ahead of their meeting with first-place Callisburg on Friday night.
“At this time of year, all wins are crucial,” Rose said. “But this keeps us trending in the right direction.”