Ponder has the man to lead its football program.
Ponder ISD trustees approved the hire of Kyle Cooper to be the Lions’ head coach at a board meeting on Thursday night. Cooper takes over for Mike Bowling, who resigned in early February after two seasons at the helm.
“Obviously, it’s a growing place,” Cooper said. “It’s had tradition in all its sports, with basketball being the biggest. I just feel like it’s a place we can go in, create a culture, light a fire and let it eat.”
Cooper spent the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Mount Vernon under Art Briles.
Prior to Mount Vernon, Cooper was the head coach at Gatesville for 12 seasons, compiling a 63-66 record in that span.
“He had a tremendous message that fit what we felt like was perfect for our school and community,” Ponder athletic director Royce Reynolds said. “He has great experience. He’s a man of character, and he really dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s.”
Cooper will inherit a Ponder team that has gone 3-7 the past two years and has not made the playoffs since 2016. The Lions went 2-1 to start the 2020 season but stumbled later on, going 1-6 down the stretch.
“Just watching those guys play, they weren’t far off in several games,” Cooper said. “I really do feel like they’re at a point right now that they have a chance to really take off and start achieving at another level. It’s exciting.”
In his 12 seasons at Gatesville, Cooper guided the hornets to six playoff appearances. Gatesville went 13-1 in 2012 and advanced to the Class 3A Division II Region I final before falling to Graham.
Last season at Mount Vernon, the Lions went 12-3, falling to eventual state champion Tuscola Jim Ned in the state semifinal.
Now, Cooper will try to turn around a Ponder program that has not had a winning record since going 6-5 in 2016.
“We’re extremely excited to be coming to this community,” Cooper said. “We’re not just looking to live in the community, we’re looking to be involved in the community. We’re excited about bringing our family there. I do believe it’s a great fit.”