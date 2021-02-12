PROSPER — It had been over a week since Ponder played its last game against Whitesboro in the regular season finale on Feb. 2.
For the next nine days, the only thing the Lady Lions could do was practice against each other. So, when Friday's first-round playoff game against Dallas Madison rolled around, Ponder was more than ready to play against someone else.
"We've had nine days off, so we've been building up the energy," Ponder guard Tate Wells said. "We've been ready to play. It's been awhile. We were really excited to get back on the court."
That excitement was evident from the opening tip, as the Lady Lions started the game on a staggering 25-1 run.
Ponder's lead eventually swelled to 79-5 at halftime, as the Lady Lions hammered Dallas Madison 105-15 to claim the Class 3A Region II bi-district title at Prosper High School.
"We've played with each other for so long, and we're bonded so heavily off the court," Ponder guard Karly Ivy said. "We're a very close-knit team. Having those off-court relationships and bringing it onto the court, we want the very best for each other. That really helps us."
Ponder advances to the area round next week and will play Pottsboro. That game is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Celina, subject to change based on weather.
Every Ponder player scored in the lopsided victory. The Lady Lions were led in scoring by Ivy and Wells, who finished with 27 points each.
Marlee Moynagh and Kenzie Crider added 12 points apiece. Kassi Ballard tallied eight, and Chloe Poole had seven.
Ponder entered the playoffs as one of the highest scoring teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area averaging more than 70 points per game. But the Lady Lions shattered that average on Friday, which Ponder coach Jimmy Avery believes is a testament to his team's depth.
"Who on our team are you going to stop?" Avery said. "Can you say when you play us that you're going to stop Ivy and you'll be OK? Or you have to stop Tate and you'll be OK? No, that's not the case. We have too many weapons. If you want to double team Ivy or Tate, come on.
It just opens up Marlee, Chloe and Kenzie. And now they're open for wide open shots, and we take them."
Hello.@PonderGirlsBB has broken 100 and leads Dallas Madison 101-13 with 5:01 left.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) February 13, 2021
I believe this is the first time I’ve covered a high school game where someone has broken 100. #txhsgbb pic.twitter.com/X04aUZCD9E
Ponder took a 99-9 lead into the fourth quarter and eclipsed the 100-point plateau on a jump shot by Devyn Weiland.
"We knew we couldn't slack off, because that would mean more running tomorrow," Wells joked. "We were pretty excited and were hoping to get 100 this season at some point. We got it tonight."
The Lady Lions improved to 25-3 overall with the win, which was their 10th consecutive victory.
"We hadn't played in nine days, and they were sick of practicing," Avery said. "We took that time to start back, and it was like boot camp. We stayed in shape and worked on our skills. They were ready to play somebody, and I guess poor Dallas [Madison] got the brunt end of them having to lay off for nine days."