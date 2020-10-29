It was a full team effort for the Ponder Lady Lions on Thursday against Keene in their bi-district showdown, dispatching them in three sets for a final line of 25-9, 25-13, 25-13.
Cordie Ford and Harper Mulkey were solid in the winning effort with eight kills and 10 kills, respectively, with Ford tacking on 14 digs and aces as well. Sawyer Mulkey had seven kills for Ponder.
Gracie Perryman was also strong for the Lady Lions with six kills, eight digs and two aces. Averee Tipton had 29 assists, eight digs and two aces for Ponder also.
The Lady Lions will advance to the area round of the playoffs and will look to take down Gunter.