FRISCO — A routine traffic stop led to the charges Sam Williams now faces.
The Cowboys defensive end has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon for an episode that took place Sunday, a few hours after the team returned from its preseason game in Seattle.
The arrest report has been released by the Frisco Police Department. It shows that Williams was clocked at 71 mph in a 45-mph zone and had no front license plate or visible registration sticker at the time he was pulled over.
Williams told the officer he had the plate in the car and paused after reaching into the back compartment of his Dodge Charger, informing the officer he had a gun. The officer noticed a smell that he believed to be marijuana. This led to the search of the vehicle.
A blue bag located on the passenger seat contained a machine used to roll joints, an open pack of rolling papers and a vape cartridge that was roughly 40% full, according to the report. There was also a Glock 17 handgun with 14 rounds of ammunition.
Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the suspected THC vape. The charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon was applied for having the THC vape and marijuana while in possession of a handgun.
“I think the biggest thing is all these cases, you get all the information,’’ head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I had a chance to visit with Sam right away. He knows what he needs to do.
“We can all be better.’’
Williams was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving earlier this year for his role in a crash that took place on Dec. 22. Williams was going 98 mph — 43 mph over the speed limit — at the time of the accident.
“He needs to slow down,’’ McCarthy said. “He knows that. So that’s the first step.’’
And this latest arrest?
“I am not going to get into the specifics of it,’’ McCarthy said. “That’s a legal situation.
“I believe in Sam Williams. We did when we drafted him and even more so now. I’ve seen him grow in so many different ways.’’
