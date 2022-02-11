When it comes to Denton-area girls basketball, there’s quality and quantity.
Eight programs are headed to the UIL playoffs. Five of them— Braswell, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Sanger and Ponder — went unscathed in district play and are ranked in the Top 25 of their respective classifications.
Their bi-district matchups are beginning to take shape.
After enjoying its best regular season in the program’s short history, District 5-6A champion Braswell — ranked 12th in the latest 6A poll — will face the loser of Friday’s Hebron/Plano tiebreaker game. Braswell will play the winner on Monday at an undetermined site.
The Bengals (31-2) have been paced by LSU recruit Alisa Williams, who has scored over 1,500 points in her career, and Grambling-bound senior Jazmyne Jackson.
District 6-5A champion Lake Dallas (29-4), ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, will open bi-district play Monday when it faces Aledo (11-15) at 6 p.m. at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.
The experienced Falcons have a trio of four-year letter winners, including double-digit scorers Mackenzie Buss, Jorja Elliot (Incarnate Word recruit) and Bailey Broughton (Letourneau recruit).
District 6-5A runner-up Ryan (16-17), which earned the second seed after winning a coin flip, will face Granbury (21-13) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Castleberry High School. Ryan has been led by the duo of Abby Kirk and Janiah Allen-Taylor.
Argyle (32-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, breezed through District 7 and will host Fort Worth Diamond Hill Jarvis (4-10) at 7 p.m. on Monday. Senior wing Caroline Lyles (15 points, 7 rebounds per game) leads the Eagles.
District 9-4A champion and 13th-ranked Sanger (27-4) faces Uplift Summit on Monday at Frisco Emerson. The Indians have been paced by junior guard Lexi Martin, who eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark last month, and future UT-Arlington post Bella Ringenberg.
Aubrey (14-13), which finished second in District 9-4A, faces Ranchview (6-10) on Monday at 7 p.m. at Frisco Heritage. The Chaps have been led by June Chatterley (Army) and Audrey Beaty (Emporia State).
Krum (24-11) finished tied for second in District 7-4A and will face league foe Bridgeport in a tiebreaker on Friday. Krum will face either Fort Worth Dunbar or Eastern Hills on Monday at an undetermined location. All-Region guard Mary Doyle leads the Bobcats.
District 10-3A champion and 18th-ranked Ponder (21-11) will face the loser of Keane and Life Oak Cliff on Monday at an undetermined site. Tate Wells (Harding University) and Kassi Ballard (Bethany College), who have combined to score nearly 3,000 career points, lead the surging Lions.