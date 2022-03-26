FRISCO − The stakes − a win-or-else Class 6A Region I bi-district game − brought an inherent dose of emotion for Guyer and Plano.
A dramatic ending magnified it.
After Guyer forced District 6-6 champion Plano to a penalty-kick shootout on Friday at Kuykendall Stadium, the Denton school was on the verge of a first-round upset in consecutive seasons.
But after Plano's Cameron DeHoyos fired a goal past an otherwise lockdown group of Guyer defenders, the maroon-clad Wildcats jubilantly stormed the field.
Some appeared to have exchanged words with Guyer's vocal student section, causing some of the white-clad Wildcats − both schools share the same mascot − to react.
Officials swiftly stepped in and cleared the verbal exchange.
"We don't do this!" a teenage voice from Guyer's sideline yelled following the 5-3 loss in penalty kicks that followed a 1-1 tie in regulation. "When we lose, we lose with class."
When the intensity simmered, Guyer (7-8-2) began to reflect.
Second-year coach Trent Wisdom thought his injury-riddled team exhibited heart and resolve.
"They honored us well tonight. I wish I could have given them the result they deserved," Wisdom said. "But it's a good lesson in life that you can work for something that you deserve, and sometimes it just doesn't happen."
Wisdom's team placed fourth in a loaded district that featured fifth-ranked Allen and seventh-ranked Prosper to earn its playoff berth.
Last season Guyer shocked state power Marcus 1-0 in the bi-district round. Friday's playoff opener against Plano (15-4-3) looked similar.
In a taut, physical matchup, Jamie Jimenez's second-half goal zipped past Plano goalie Henry Huffstetler, who stopped several strong-legged Guyer kicks throughout the evening.
But Huffstleter, who yielded goals to Jose Ochoa and Hunter Birkbichler to start the game-ending shootout, came up with a key block of Jimenez, helping end Guyer's season.
The Guyer Wildcats featured three Division I pledges this season in seniors Ocha (Dallas Baptist), Colby McDaniel (Denver) and John Dalby (Tulsa).
"This group, the whole year, had a belief in themselves, selflessness, and a dedication to excellence," Wisdom reflected. "The road was never easy for us to get here. Injuries, illnesses, you name it we suffered it. They suffered well together and battled back."
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.