With three weeks left in the regular season, several Denton-area teams have positioned themselves to lock up that all-important playoff spot. And in some cases, a district championship is a very real possibility.
Heading into its game on Friday against Frisco Heritage, defending Class 5A Division I state champion Ryan (6-1, 5-0) is one of only two unbeaten teams left in District 5-5A Division I. The Raiders have Heritage, Frisco Independence and unbeaten Frisco Lone Star left on the schedule, and it could come down to that Week 10 battle with the Rangers to nab their seventh straight district crown.
Meanwhile, defending Class 4A Division I champion Argyle is still in the hunt for a district title of its own. The Eagles (6-1, 2-1) need to win out and get some help, however, as an early loss to unbeaten Melissa has them sitting a game behind the Cardinals and Kaufman.
Argyle closes the season with Terrell, Kaufman and Paris.
In the state's largest classification, the Guyer Wildcats (7-1, 3-1) and Braswell Bengals (5-3, 2-2) are also in the thick of the postseason race in District 5-6A. Coming off last week's loss to Allen, the Wildcats sit alone in second place while Braswell is alone in fourth place. To read more about Guyer's game on Friday at McKinney Boyd, click here. For a preview of Braswell's showdown with Prosper, click here.
In Class 3A, Pilot Point is on a roll right now following four straight wins over Peaster, Bowie, Paradise, and Whitesboro. The Bearcats (5-2, 4-0) still have a date with fellow district unbeaten Brock in Week 10, which will likely determine the District 4-3A Division I champion.
In other important high school sports news ...
Aubrey's Braylon Colgrove has been named the Football Player of the Week for the second straight week, this time after racking up 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Sanger.
In volleyball action, there are also only a few more matches left for teams to lock up playoff spots. And several of those teams rose to the challenge this week. Guyer clinched at least a share of the District 5-6A title with Tuesday's sweep of Braswell. Sanger, which is clinging to its playoff lives while sitting in fourth place, thrashed Gainesville to pick up its sixth district win. Meanwhile, the Argyle Lady Eagles picked up their second straight sweep in a win over Bridgeport, keeping them in a tie for second place with Springtown.
And that was just for starters. Read our volleyball roundup here, which includes a big win by the Denton Lady Broncos.
Here is the latest high school sports coverage. And be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more content.