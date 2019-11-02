FORT WORTH — When last weekend’s NASCAR playoff race ended, the story heading into Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway was Martin Truex Jr.’s latest victory and his automatic berth in the final championship field.
Within moments, the focus took a wild swing.
As Truex gave a postrace interview, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano engaged in an altercation on pit road that stole the attention of the Martinsville crowd, the TV audience and the race winner himself. At least Truex can let others have their drama while he prepares for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finale in two weeks at Homestead.
“Martinsville and Texas — everybody looks at those two, saying ‘Hey, if we could just win one of these two, get locked in early, get to work on Homestead, it’s a big advantage,’” Truex said during a recent promotional stop in Plano.
Late in the race at Martinsville, Hamlin drove Logano into the outside wall, resulting in a flat tire on Logano’s No. 22 Ford. Logano approached Hamlin after the race to talk about the incident and says he didn’t get the response we was looking for.
Hamlin wagged his finger at Logano, who then pushed the driver of the No. 11 Toyota and walked away. Hamlin chased Logano, and the drivers’ crews were swept up in the scuffle.
“I probably shouldn’t have gone down there looking for an apology for something that he probably wasn’t going to apologize for, and I let my emotions get the best of me,” Logano said Friday at TMS. “Doesn’t make what he did on the racetrack right.”
Hamlin at least agrees with that point.
“I take in account who is beside me at all times,” said Hamlin, who counts March’s race at TMS among his five wins this season. “I was not going to give one inch. I misjudged. The on-track stuff was definitely my fault. There was no intention to run into him or run him into the wall.
“If it was like a teammate or someone else beside me, or really anyone, yeah, I probably don’t gas it up quite as soon and try to take all of that space.”
With seven drivers battling for three spots alongside Truex in the final four, the pressure is on for the AAA Texas 500, scheduled for 2 p.m. in southern Denton County.
“Every year the intensity just seems to be higher and higher,” Truex said. “There’s more on the line. There are more guys who have been here and understand the playoffs and what it takes.
“Every decision you make, every lap you make, there’s always chance for disaster, and that’s what scares everyone. You can be the best team, the best car — all those things — and one bad race, you can be out.”
Defending national champion Logano said the cars factor into the equation.
“The intensity is ratcheted up,” he said, “because of what this rules package does. All the cars are closer together. The intensity is up a little bit more because a mistake on the track isn’t a two- or three-spot loss because there were three cars within three seconds. Now there are 10 cars within three seconds, so you make a mistake [and] you lose four, five, six spots.”
A win by a playoff driver today or next week in Arizona locks them into the final four. The rest of the spots will be filled based on points. Hamlin, Logano and Kyle Busch currently hold those positions. Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are below the cutoff line, with Harvick the closest at a deficit of 14 points.
“I don’t want to have to count on points,” Hamlin said. “If we do, we are in the best spot of anyone thus far. We are going to do everything we can to keep that and just keep having solid weeks, really, from start to finish.”
In the best spot for the start of today’s race will be Harvick, who won the pole position Saturday night with a lap of 189.707 mph in the No. 4 Ford.
“I live for the stress. I live for the moments that we’ve been able to put ourselves in,” Truex said. “When the pressure’s on and you deliver and you get the job done, it never feels better, so that’s what’s so awesome about the playoffs.”
Hamlin isn’t the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver in the crosshairs of a rival. After an incident with Busch knocked Aric Almirola out at Martinsville, the driver of the No. 10 Ford promised to make the remaining races tough on Busch.
“Apparently I’ve got to worry about an Almirola fracas,” Busch said. “Sometimes you’re trying to race for the same real estate and you run into one another, and every time people get their feelings hurt.
“I’ve got a hell of lot more drivers out there than just Aric Almirola who are probably mad at me and want to take a swipe at me.”
The fallout from Martinsville also saw Hamlin take a swipe at Logano’s team and crew chief Todd Gordon.
“It’s just lack of control that Todd’s got with his people,” Hamlin said.
Logano addressed Hamlin’s continued barrage, saying “he’s handling it a different way than I would’ve, but we’re not the same person, and that’s OK.”
“He can try [to play mind games]. I’m a little tougher than he thinks,” Logano said. “He can run his mouth as much as he wants. I’m going to run my race and we’ll see what happens.”
Briefly …
Truex took time in North Texas to talk about his passion for bow hunting. “I drive as fast as I can, and then during the week all I want to do is get in a tree,” he said. … Chip Ganassi Racing announced a new multiyear contract with Kurt Busch on Saturday, along with a multiyear extension for sponsor Monster Energy. Kurt Busch’s 31 wins include one this summer at Kentucky in his first season driving the No. 1 Chevrolet. … Almirola was quickest in final practice Friday afternoon, followed by Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Harvick and Kurt Busch.