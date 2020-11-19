Moments after falling to Allen 56-38 last week, Guyer coach Rodney Webb huddled his team together and reminded them of an important fact.
All of the Wildcats' goals were still in front of them.
Despite the loss, Guyer still had a chance to claim the No. 1 seed out of District 5-6A Division II and make a deep run in the playoffs.
And this week, Guyer has a chance to check one of those items off its to-do list when McKinney Boyd visits C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Friday night.
"This game is very important for us because [a win] secures the No. 1 seed in Division II for us out of District 5-6A," Webb said. "It's an extremely important game for us. We always want to play well at home. For Boyd, they're looking right now at trying to get into the playoffs."
While a district title won't be at stake this week, there will be major playoff implications on both sides.
For Guyer, a win locks up the No. 1 seed in 5-6A Division II and also makes the Wildcats' regular season finale against Little Elm next week far less important.
As for Boyd, the Broncos are battling just to qualify for the postseason. Boyd is 3-4 overall and 2-1 in district play, holding a slight lead over McKinney for the fourth and final playoff spot.
A win for the Broncos over Guyer would go a long way for their playoff aspirations.
Webb knows this, and as such, knows Boyd will be playing with a sense of desperation.
"Coming off that Allen loss, you don't want to let Allen beat you twice," Webb said. "We have to turn the page and treat them as a worthy opponent that's capable of beating us. We have to expect to get their best, because there's no question they're going to come out Friday night and play like their season is on the line."
After losing its first three games of the season, Boyd had bounced back to win three of its last four.
Against Allen last week, Guyer saw a fast, up-tempo offense that could score from anywhere on the field. This week, the Wildcats' defense will have to prepare for the complete opposite.
"They aren't going to play fast," Webb said. "In fact, they're going to play to their strength, which is defense. They're going to play a slow tempo and try to limit the number of snaps in the game. They want to keep our offense off the field, and they want to have long, methodical scoring drives."
For Guyer, Webb said it will be important this week more than ever for the Wildcats to start fast.
Guyer has been hampered by slow starts several times this year, and against a team in Boyd that wants to limit possessions, the Wildcats know they can ill afford one on Friday.
"The start of the game is going to be critical, without question," Webb said. "It's going to be a whole different animal playing these guys with the lead versus playing from behind. You can't come out and start slow against a team like this, or you're going to be behind the chains, and next thing you know, you're getting pressed into doing things you really don't want to have to do."