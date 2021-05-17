Aubrey and Argyle have been two of the top teams in the state this year, and the Chaparrals and Eagles are now making serious playoff pushes.
The two schools both won area titles last week, and they are now getting set to play in their respective regional quarterfinal series.
Aubrey dominated North Dallas last weekend to win the Class 4A Region II area title. The Chaps blanked North Dallas 14-0 in Game 1 behind a no-hitter from Zak Taylor, and Aubrey followed that up with a 14-2 series-clinching victory in Game 2 on Saturday.
Now, the Chaparrals will turn their attention to Godley in the 4A Region II quarterfinal. The three-game series will be played at Hurst L.D. Bell.
Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is slated for 7 p.m. Friday.
Game 3, if necessary, would be at 1 p.m. Saturday. Aubrey is 30-4 overall this season.
Argyle, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant series victory of its own, blasting Burkburnett to claim the 4A Region I area title. The Eagles won Game 1 by a final of 14-1 behind three RBIs from Lucas Anderson. Argyle then took Game 2 11-0 thanks to a three RBI day from Colton Roquemore.
Argyle will now take on Benbrook, the No. 10-ranked team in 4A, in the region quarterfinal. The three-game series will be played at Boswell High School.
First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 will be at noon on Saturday, with a third game immediately following, if necessary.
The Eagles are 25-8 overall on the year.