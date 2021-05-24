20210521_drc_sp_ArgyleBenbrook_22.JPG
Argyle's Tyler Abrego (5) fields the ball and throws a Benbrook runner out at first base at Boswell High School on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

After sweeping Benbrook over the weekend to win the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal, Argyle will now take on Andrews with a spot in the region final on the line.

The two teams will square off in the 4A Region I semifinal at Abilene Christian. Game 1 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday. First pitch for Game 2 is slated for noon on Saturday. 

Game 3, if necessary, would immediately follow Game 2. 

Argyle has been dominant throughout its playoff run this season, winning all six games by a combined score of 63-3. The Eagles throttled Benbrook 13-2 in Game 1 before closing out the series 3-0 in Game 2.

Evan Brandt threw a complete-game shutout for Argyle in Game 2, striking out seven while surrendering just one hit.

The Eagles are 27-9 overall and have not lost to a 4A team since suffering their only district loss to Decatur on March 30.

