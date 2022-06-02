WEATHERFORD – After being swept by Stephenville while scoring just one run in last season’s Region I-4A final series, Argyle knew it needed to have better at-bats in this year’s rematch.
The Eagles did so in resounding fashion Thursday as they racked up seven hits, drew seven walks and had all nine batters reach base at least once to fuel an 8-1 Game 1 win. Combining that offensive outburst with pitcher Evan Brandt allowing one run in six-and-a-third innings has Argyle one win away from advancing to the state tournament.
“We took good at-bats,” coach Ricky Griffin said. “I tried to tell ‘em, get up there and make the guy get the ball down. When you take good at-bats and hit the ball hard, we’re tough to beat. That’s what we did tonight. We just have to figure out how to do it tomorrow.”
Game 2 will be played at 7:00 p.m. on Friday back at Roger Williams Ballpark in Weatherford. If needed, a third game would be played Saturday at the same time and place.
Both teams went scoreless through the first two frames as each pitcher surrendered a second-inning walk but nothing more. Argyle (33-3-1) then struck first with a trio of runs in the top of the third.
Right fielder Conor Lillis reached on a one-out missed catch by the left fielder, then scored as shortstop JC Davis cranked an RBI double into the outfield for the game’s first hit either way. Davis and first baseman Alex D’Angelo came around later in the frame on a two-RBI single by catcher Hunter Sandifer.
The inning would open the floodgates for Argyle’s offense to post its second-highest run total of the playoffs.
“It feels good, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” senior designated hitter Lucas Anderson said. “Still looking to take good at-bats tomorrow and hopefully get the same turnout. We had seven hits today, good hard shots all around.
“The key is just hitting the ball hard and discipline at the plate.”
The Eagles scored twice more in the fourth as D’Angelo was walked in and third baseman Micah Roberts scored from third in a bases loaded and no outs situation where the Stephenville (24-10-1) shortstop dropped a toss from the second baseman.
Brandt did not surrender a hit through the first four innings while conceding two walks in those frames. He finished the day with two strikeouts while allowing two hits and a single run.
The right-hander ran into his first real trouble in the bottom of the fifth when he conceded his first hit on a leadoff single and the Yellow Jackets eventually had runners on second and third with two away. A popout to Davis meant the inning ended with no damage.
Two more runs came Argyle’s way in the top of the sixth as Roberts doubled in Davis, then came around to score as Stephenville’s pitcher fielded a ground ball and threw it wide of the first baseman. Command started to become an issue for Brandt in the bottom half as he hit a pair of batters before taking care of a pair of grounders himself to remain unscathed.
One last Eagles run scored in the seventh on an RBI single by D’Angelo. Brandt was then pulled with one out in the final half-inning after loading the bases by hitting one batter and walking two others. Sawyer Runnels entered in relief and hit the first batter he faced to bring home a run charged to Brandt before striking out the next two batters looking to complete the victory.
“Try to do the exact same thing that we did today,” said Griffin of the key to Game 2. “We’re going to pitch and play defense. The kids have to commit themselves to do this again tomorrow.
“If we take the at-bats we took tonight, then we’re going to be in good shape.”