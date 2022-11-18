Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 7:18 pm
PIONEERS RANKED 4TH IN FIRST D2SIDA SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL POLL
In the first week of the D2SIDA Women's Basketball Poll, the Texas Woman's basketball team was ranked fourth in the South Central Region. They also received votes in the National Poll.
The team hits the road this weekend to play in the Ashbrook Classic hosted by Midwestern State University.
