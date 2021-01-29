CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Paige Stuyniski claimed an individual event title with a career-high 9.850 on beam, while Isabel Goyco matched her career high with an event-winning 9.900 on floor, leading the way for the Texas Woman’s gymnastics team as the Pioneers narrowly fell 192.425-192.375 to Southeast Missouri on Friday at the Houck Field House.
“There were some incredible moments this evening, including Paige’s event title on beam and Isabel’s event title on floor,” head coach Lisa Bowerman said. “We know we are well-prepared to put together a strong meet on all four events on Sunday, and we are looking forward to having that opportunity.”
The Pioneers did their best work of the evening on floor, with five gymnasts scoring a 9.700 or higher en route to a 49.075 team score. Freshman Madeline Gose followed just behind Goyco with a career-high 9.875 while Mara Johnson also posted a career-high 9.750. In her first floor appearance, Stuyniski scored a 9.775, and Domi Bonzagni scored a 9.700.
Gose followed Stuyniski on beam with another career-high, scoring 9.800.
Maddie Griffith was again TWU’s top finisher on bars, finishing third with a 9.725, while Bonzagni followed close behind in fourth with a 9.700. On vault, Daisy Woodring was TWU’s top finisher with a 9.750, while Johnson and Gose posted matching 9.700s.
Bonzagni scored 37.475 in the all-around.
The Pioneers conclude their Missouri trip with a 1 p.m. meet at Lindenwood on Sunday.