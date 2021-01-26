Ma’K’La Woods turned in a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double, while Sadie Moyer scored a team-best 14 points, and Scout Huffman came off the bench to score 10 points to lead the way as the Texas Woman’s University basketball team (1-3, 1-2 Lone Star Conference) held off a furious fourth-quarter rally in its first win of the season, topping Oklahoma Christian 68-62.
“Our team did a great job today sharing the ball, getting to the free throw line, and winning the battle of the boards,” assistant coach Jake Stevens said. “We know that in order to be successful everyone has to contribute and we had multiple players step up. Ma’K’La was relentless on the boards, especially fighting for the last offensive rebound to seal the game.”
The opening quarter saw OC jump ahead, scoring the first five points of the contest, but TWU used an 8-0 run, capped by a Kam Daily jumper to take the lead with 5:26 to play in the quarter. The Pioneers stretched the lead to as many as six (19-13) before an OC free-throw in the closing seconds of the opening quarter pulled the Eagles to within five (19-14) at the quarter break.
The TWU lead reached double digits (28-17) midway through the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Amaya Briggs, and the Pioneers’ run went to 14-0 after another 3-pointer by Briggs at the 3:46 mark extended the TWU lead to 16 (35-19). OC hit the final two baskets of the half to pull to within 12 (37-25) at the intermission.
Kendall Lentz buried a 3-pointer with 4:41 to play in the third quarter to push the TWU lead to 17 (49-32), the largest lead of the night for the Pioneers, as TWU carried a 14-point (54-40) advantage into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses went cold through the middle of the final quarter, as the two teams traded buckets just after the nine minute mark, neither team scored again until the 3:01 mark of the final quarter with an Emma Epperly layup cut the Pioneers’ lead to nine (56-47).
TWU took advantage of trips to the charity stripe and a 3-pointer by Moyer with 1:28 to play to push the lead back to 14 (63-49), but Oklahoma Christian finished with a flurry, turning its 10-point deficit with 46 seconds to play into a four-point game (66-62) with 13 seconds to play.
However, after OC was forced to foul, Moyer came up clutch at the line with eight seconds remaining, hitting both free throws to put the game away.
The Pioneers outshot OC 44.2% to 40% from the floor and held a 42-27 rebounding edge. OC held a 16-9 advantage in points off turnovers, a 32-28 advantage in points in the paint and a 13-4 advantage in fast-break points.
TWU returns to action this Friday and Saturday, traveling to Odessa for a series with UT Permian Basin. Friday’s contest is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip, while Saturday’s game tips at 3.