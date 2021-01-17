Sophomore Maddie Griffith posted a career-high 9.850 to lead the way on bars, while senior Paige Stuyniski notched a career-best 9.750 on beam to lead the way for the Texas Woman’s University gymnastics team in a second-place finish in Saturday’s tri-meet inside Kitty Magee Arena.
The Pioneers tallied a team score of 192.725, falling just shy of Lindenwood’s 193.000 and topping Southeast Missouri’s 190.700.
“We are extremely grateful to have to opportunity to start our season at home tonight,” head coach Lisa Bowerman said. “Despite some strong individual performances tonight we did not have the strong competition from start to finish that we were capable of. We are looking forward to getting back in the gym and preparing for our two-meet weekend in Missouri at the end of the month.”
Griffith’s mark on bars led all competitors, while Isabel Goyco finished fourth with her 9.725 mark and Stuyniski added a 9.7. Daisy Woodring turned in a 9.675 to lead the Pioneers on vault, while Goyco tied for the individual lead with a 9.800 score on the floor, followed closely by Madeline Gose’s 9.750.
The Pioneers did their best work, however, on the beam, posting a meet-best 48.750 score in that event, with all five Pioneers posting a 9.7 or higher. Goyco and Woodring finished second and third in the event with scores of 9.800 and 9.775, respectively, while Stuyniski tied for fourth with her career-high mark and Alix Pierce finished in sixth with a 9.725.
The Pioneers will continue to get acquainted with Saturday’s opponents in the coming weeks, as TWU will head to Missouri for its next two competitions against these same two teams. The Pioneers will face Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 29, then travel to St. Charles to face Lindenwood on Jan. 31.